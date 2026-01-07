Devil May Cry and Bayonetta Fans Should Prepare for an Exciting 2026

Action games like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta are as iconic as they are due to the creative vision of their former director, Hideki Kamiya. This figure is a legend in gaming development, but since they departed from Platinum Games in 2023, it’s been unclear what their projects might look like. While Kamiya’s team is hard at work developing the highly anticipated Okami 2, recent comments have revealed even more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recent GamesRadar interview with Hideki Kamiya sheds new light into the creative director’s current position with his new team, as well as the positives that come with it. Kamiya specifically states that “thanks to the support provided by my many colleagues…I’m enjoying making games more than ever before.” With additional quotes like “I feel as though I can just trust my co-workers,” it seems like the future of Kamiya’s projects is pretty bright.

Legendary Creator Can’t Wait To Announce More Projects

Image courtesy of Platinum Games and Nintendo

The optimism surrounding Kamiya’s comments bodes well for fans who eagerly await any more news about the Bayonetta and Devil May Cry director’s upcoming works. Although Okami 2‘s recent update to start off 2026 is the biggest annoucement so far, the rest of the year could shed some more light on what Kamiya’s new studio Clovers has been working on. With that development group having been founded in December 2024, they could have a number of projects on their table at this point.

The biggest question on most players minds is if Kamiya has plans for a new action game at Clovers. The creator’s efforts on Bayonetta and Devil May Cry built some of the best action experiences of all time, with both being distinct from one another at the same time. Devil May Cry 3 is still among the best games of all time, with deep hack-and-slash mechanics that inspire other games to this day. Any new action title from Kamiya’s new team could revolutionize the genre yet again, getting fans excited for another great title.

Although Kamiya assured interviewers that “Clovers hasn’t made any significant announcements,” other quotes show more promise that he would suggest. Kamiya later says that “behind the scenes we’ve been slowly assembling a strong team, who have the best game development capabilities.” This alone should get fans excited, as it means that Kamiya’s independent Clovers studio is already hiring the best developers they can to make something special.

It could be late 2026 when Clovers announces their next project besides the Okami sequel, or it might be some time after that game is already releasing. Either way, given the eager attitude Kamiya seems to have at the moment, it’s safe to say that the road ahead may yield another game like Bayonetta or Devil May Cry, creating a masterful title for players to grow attached to.

Are you excited to hear about Hideki Kamiya’s comments? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!