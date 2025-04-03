Devil May Cry Games Get Huge Sale Thanks to New Netflix Show

Devil May Cry fans, we have hit the jackpot. Today, in honor of the new Devil May Cry animated series on Netflix, Capcom is holding a big sale for the franchise. While the series hasn’t had a new video game entry since Devil May Cry 5 in 2019, the impact that Dante and crew have had on the industry is enough to make even Ebony and Ivory blush. However, if you haven’t stepped into the hellish world of Devil May Cry, this sale may be the best (and cheapest) way to hack and slash your way into it, in style, of course.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this sale, which is happening on Steam, just about every single piece of Devil May Cry content on the retailer reduced in price. From small weapon DLC to full series bundles, there’s a lot to gain from the event. As mentioned before, the sale is in honor of the new Netflix animated series Devil May Cry, created by Castlevania‘s Adi Shankar in association with The Legend of Korra‘s Studio Mir and series publisher Capcom. The show, which is now available to stream, has been getting rave reviews, with us at ComicBook giving it a 4 out of 5, citing the action and animation as highlights.

As you prepare for Netflix and Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry, experience the legendary series with up to 75% off on some SSStylish titles in our Devil May Cry Franchise Sale, available now on all platforms for a limited time!



🗡️ https://t.co/KMebQBfTlm pic.twitter.com/lfwZnyxwa8 — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) April 3, 2025

The Steam sale, linked here, which will last until April 16th, has a ton of Devil May Cry content up for grabs at up to 75% off, bringing many of the titles down to under $10. In fact, you can purchase the entire series, from Devil May Cry to Devil May Cry 5, for only $19.89, which is 71% off from the original $67.98. The bundle comes with Devil May Cry HD Collection (1-3), Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, and Devil May Cry 5. More titles can be found below:

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil – $7.49 / $29.99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil – $9.99 / $39.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $9.89 / $29.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $7.49 / $24.99

DMC: Devil May Cry – $7.49 / $29.99

Devil May Cry 5: Playable Character: Vergil – $3.74 / $4.99

DMC: Devil May Cry Complete Pack – $9.99 / $39.99

Known for its devilish combat and grand-scale action, Devil May Cry has been going strong since it first released in 2001. Interestingly enough, the series came to be thanks to an early version of Resident Evil 4, as the premise and aesthetic were great, but not Resident Evil. So, director Hideki Kamiya made the project his own and based it off of Dante’s Divine Comedy, hence the protagonist’s name, Dante. If you have yet to meet Dante, Vergil, and Nero, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better time to do so, thanks to Capcom and Steam.

Netflix’s Devil May Cry is now available to stream on Netflix. The Devil May Cry Franchise Sale is currently going on on Steam and set to end on April 16th. Have you played Devil May Cry? Are you planning on watching the new animated series? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Devil May Cry and beyond, keep it here at ComicBook.