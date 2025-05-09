Devil May Cry Director “Would Love To” Do a Remake

We all want Devil May Cry to come back to reign some hell on demons and, apparently, so does the creator. Despite leaving Capcom and PlatinumGames to pursue his own studio with Okami 2, Hideki Kamiya, the longtime director of the Devil May Cry series, apparently wouldn’t mind picking back up Ebony and Ivory for another go, if a recent Q&A is anything to go by. While reminiscing about the development of the title, it seems that, if he does come back to the series, the game would be done in a totally different way.

The Devil May Cry franchise, for those who don’t know, is a hack-and-slash action series created by Capcom. As the protagonist Dante, you’ll slay hundreds of demons with style and power with your deadly weapons. With five mainline entries, fans have loved every minute of the gory and insane adventures of the killer-for-hire and his eccentric pals. Just recently, an animated series, created by Castlevania‘s Adi Shankar, launched on Netflix to decent reviews, leading to an already-greenlit season two. The demand for more Devil May Cry is apparent, so all eyes were on Hideki Kamiya’s YouTube page.

Hideki Kamiya “Would Love To” Do Devil May Cry for Capcom

In a recent video on his own YouTube channel, series creator Hideki Kamiya expressed interest in bringing the series back from Hell, so to speak. Alongside some colorful commentary about the process, he did mention that, if the chance came up, he’d love to return. The video, which can be found above, is auto-dubbed with captions, so the translations may not be 100% accurate to what he actually says.

In it, at around the 3:42 minute mark, he is asked if he would make a Devil May Cry remake by a YouTube commenter.

“As for a Devil May Cry remake, of course I’d love to do that,” stated Kamiya. “We made that 24 years ago. I usually don’t replay my own games after release. Devil May Cry is no exception. But once in a while, I catch gameplay clips and think, ‘Yeah, this really does feel like a 24-year-old game design.’ With today’s technology and game design approach, of course, I’d want to remake it from the ground up. If that ever happens…well, I don’t think seriously unless it’s really happening, so right now, I don’t have anything in mind, but if the time comes—I’ll come up with something. That’s what I do. So, Capcom—please leave it to me. Also, let me handle Viewtiful Joe, too. Let’s do Viewtiful Joe!”

Interestingly enough, the series came to be thanks to an early version of Resident Evil 4, as the premise and aesthetic were great, but not Resident Evil. Hideki Kamiya, who was responsible for Resident Evil 2 as well as Okami and Viewtiful Joe, was originally going to do RE4 but decided to put his attention towards this newer version, which became the series we know and love today. A reboot of Devil May Cry did happen back in 2013 called DmC: Devil May Cry. However, it was received quite poorly by fans and was pushed aside in favor of returning to the original series with 2019’s Devil May Cry 5. While it seems that, if he comes back, it would be quite different from what we’re used to, there’s no doubt that fans would be delighted to kick some demon butt once again.

