Capcom Hints at New Games In 3 Classic Series

Capcom’s library of titles includes some of the most iconic characters in gaming, which the publisher has been keen to bring back into the spotlight. Recent years have seen Resident Evil go through a resurgence in popularity thanks to a mix of well-received remakes and strong sequels, while new entries in the Monster Hunter and Street Fighter franchises have landed well with audiences.

There are plenty of other franchises that deserve similar returns to the spotlight, and Capcom seems to recognize that. In fact, their annual company report notes their intention to bring new entries, ports, remakes, or remasters of their biggest franchises to modern consoles — and specifically mentions three fan-favorite franchises in the process. Here is what we can glean from the Capcom annual report, and what it means for Capcom fans.

Capcom’s Annual Report Teases New Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney Releases

While Capcom’s recent remakes have been centered on the Resident Evil franchise, this year’s annual report from the company indicates which other franchises seem to be coming down the pipeline. While the report specifically mentions the popularity of Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter, the report also notes three other franchises in the same paragraph that Capcom reveals it is looking to “expand our user base and improve our performance through new releases, remakes, and ports of titles in these series to new hardware.” Those franchises are Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney, suggesting that these series might be getting either new sequels or potential remakes.

The mention of porting older titles to newer consoles is exciting for fans of the older titles, although it might temper expectations for a full-fledged new release or remake. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection is already set for a 2026 release, while the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy brought the fourth and sixth mainline entries in the Ace Attorney series to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and GeForce Now in 2024. These might be the titles that the annual report is referring to. Devil May Cry presents a more enticing possibility, however, especially in light of the IP getting renewed attention thanks to the animated Netflix adaptation from earlier this year. This is on top of renewed rumors that the original Devil May Cry may be in line for a remake, in the same vein as the recent Resident Evil remakes.

Why All Three Franchises Deserve A Return

Devil May Cry makes perfect sense for a remake in the modern era. There hasn’t been a new main-line entry in the series since 2019, and the evolution of combat-heavy fantasy games (looking at you, Elden Ring) might have an interesting influence on the older series. Especially in light of the Netflix animated series introducing Dante to a broader audience, it would be a natural decision for Capcom to bring back the character for a new adventure, and it would fit with the more action-heavy tone of the Resident Evil remakes.

On top of that, Mega Man and Ace Attorney could also seriously benefit from new games, given that they have both gotten re-releases of their past highlights. A new version of Ace Attorney could build on the renewed interest in narrative-driven games in light of the success of titles like Dispatch and various other visual novels, adding more layers to the investigation. It could even expand the series and shift protagonists around.

Mega Man has already been reimagined and reinvented plenty of times, but a new approach to the Blue Bomber could bring him back into the modern gaming space in a big way, especially if a sequel or a remake shook things up and utilized more modern graphics in the vein of the character’s appearance in Prime Video’s Secret Level animated anthology. All three franchises have been picking up dust while other Capcom titles have stepped more into the spotlight. While Devil May Cry seems to be the most likely for a reboot or remake, fans of all three titles should keep their eyes open and their fingers crossed for new updates.