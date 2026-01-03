5 Best Games That Are Within Other Games

Developing a modern game takes a lot of work, as teams of coders strive to produce the best title possible. Because of this, the one thing you wouldn’t expect them to do is create an entire game within another game, but it happens relatively often. Animal Crossing on the Nintendo 64 featured emulated NES and Famicom games you could play. While it’s a lot of fun, the games were old, but other titles went the extra mile and coded something entirely new. These five games are some of the best found within other games, and they’re arranged in no particular order.

1) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Wolfenstein 3D

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the seventh title in the long-running series and a sequel to Wolfenstein: New Order. It has something interesting: an arcade cabinet featuring the original Wolfenstein 3D. While Wolfenstein 3D isn’t a new game by any means, the one featured in The New Colossus is different. You find the cabinet in the bar on Eva’s Hammer, and the game is an in-universe alternative title. Instead of playing as B.J. Blazkowicz, you take control of Elite Hans, the player character’s Nazi counterpart. There are enough changes to the original game that it’s essentially a new one, and you can play the whole thing if you want to.

2) Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – Holotactics

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is the sequel to Fallen Order, continuing the story of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as he fights for survival amid the Galactic Empire’s oppression. One of the game’s core elements is Holotactics. While it’s unfortunately not Holo Chess, as seen in the original Star Wars, the game is nonetheless fun to play. It’s somewhat like an autochess game, where players attempt to take their opponent’s pieces with their own. It requires strategy and fits perfectly with the game’s overall atmosphere, drawing players in for extended periods thanks to its engrossing gameplay.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Gwent

Image courtesy of CD Projekt

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is, in and of itself, one of the best games of its kind, it also features another within it. Gwent is a collectible card game inspired by one from the books, and shares many similarities with games like Magic: The Gathering. Players take control of battlefield commanders and send a variety of units to attack their opponents. There are different categories of troops: close combat, melee, and siege weapons, so it’s essential to slot them where they’re competitive. The game takes strategy and a degree of luck, and it was so popular that a stand-alone, free-to-play version exists outside of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

4) Night in the Woods – Demontower

Image courtesy of Finji

Night in the Woods is a narrative adventure, and if you click on the icon for a cat on the protagonist’s laptop, you’ll open up an entirely new game. Demontower is a fully fleshed-out game you can play in Night in the Woods. It’s a hack-and-slash dungeon-crawling adventure where the player takes control of a cat. You can find and collect weapons, and depending on how you complete the game, you can find paths to alternate endings. The interesting thing about Demontower isn’t that it’s a game within a game, but rather, it’s a game that could have been released commercially, as it’s fun to play and fully developed.

5) Stardew Valley – Jumino Kart

Image courtesy of ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is one of the most successful indie games ever released, and it was made by a single person. Long after its 2016 arrival, the game has received semi-regular updates, adding content and expanding players’ options considerably. Given the game’s scope, it’s surprising that it contains a game that is a lot of fun and ties into the overall themes of Stardew Valley. Jumino Kart is an arcade cabinet in the pub, and it’s an entertaining autorunning platformer that requires players to time their jumps. It’s loaded with excellent detail and is a delightful game within Stardew Valley.

