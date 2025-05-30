The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Getting One Final Update 10 Years After Release

With The Witcher 4 right around the corner, fans of the games will be happy to know that the sun has not quite yet set on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just yet. It has just been officially revealed that The Witcher 3 will receive one last update, one focused on making modding easier for players across consoles before the game’s development comes to an end after a staggering 10 years of continued support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Geralt finally passing the reins on to everyone’s favorite character, Ciri, it’s shocking to imagine that the Witcher series is finally getting its fourth entry after all of these years. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to be the favorite game of many, and while official work on the project is coming to an end, CD Projekt Red is brilliantly honoring its legacy with one final patch that makes mod development easier for fans who wish to continue playing the game, potentially giving it a timeless legacy so long as mods continue to be made for the incredible game.

As announced on the official X account for The Witcher franchise, this final patch will introduce cross-platform mod support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This patch means that every major platform, not just PC, will be able to experience mods for the game, and modders will have tools to bring their mods to a wider audience.

“For the first time, creating, sharing, and enjoying mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be easier and more accessible than ever,” says the post announcing this update.

#10YearsofTheWitcher3 and one more patch! 🎉



We will introduce cross-platform mod support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year. For the first time, creating, sharing, and enjoying mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be easier and more accessible than… pic.twitter.com/qiSh9nqd8i — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 30, 2025

The patch will introduce mod support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it drops later this year. Presumably, when and if The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is brought to the next generation of consoles, this mod support will continue to be present there as well.

It is hard to imagine a better way for CD Projekt Red to honor its community than by taking the time to create one more patch that makes it easier for fans to express their love for the game by creating modded content. While official support for the game may be ending, it will continue to live on through its dedicated community.