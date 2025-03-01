CD Projekt Red Addresses Gwent’s Future in The Witcher 4

Play video

The Witcher 4 will shift the spotlight from Geralt to Ciri, kicking off a brand new era for the franchise. While it will be someone new in the starring role, there will be plenty of familiar elements making a return, and thanks to CD Projekt Red’s Online Services Lead Leszek Krupiński, we know one of those familiar elements returning will be the beloved in-universe card game Gwent.

On X Krupiński posted a photo of a Fat Thursday celebration, complete with some amazing looking food. Krupinski wrote, “Today in Poland we celebrate Fat Thursday, the holiest of all holidays! We eat pączki till we burst. And the best pączki are the free ones, provided by the company”. That led to a fan asking if we are getting a new Gwent game in Witcher 4, and Krupinski replied, “We have some plans for Gwent in W4 :)”.

Gwent was first mentioned in the novels, specifically Baptism of Fire, though Geralt wasn’t very good at it in the books. CD Projekt Red then brought the game to virtual life in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which had players collecting cards and playing other people throughout the world of The Witcher.

Since then the game has taken on a life of its own, as it was adapted into its own game available across devices and has become more and more popular. Its latest evolution is courtesy of Hachette, who is turning the virtual card game into a physical card game later this year. Hachette is working with CD Projekt Red on adapting the game into a full 1 vs. 1 battle featuring 400 cards based on the iconic designs from The Witcher 3. You can find the official description for Gwent below.

“In Gwent, two players build decks from various factions, each with its own unique set of cards and abilities. The goal of the game is to win two out of three rounds. The battlefield features multiple rows to which players will deploy their units and special ability cards to battle it out. Gwent is known for its deep strategic elements, including bluffing, careful resource management, and reading the opponent’s moves. Players must choose when to push aggressively to win a round or when to hold back and play for the long game. With unprecedented levels of demand, this stunning reproduction is a must-have for Witcher fans and card game enthusiasts alike.”

Gwent will roll into stores in Quarter 3 of 2025 and will retail for $39.99. As for The Witcher 4, there’s currently no release date, but we’ll keep you posted.

Are you excited for the return of Gwent in The Witcher 4?