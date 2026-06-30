One of Pokémon’s More Obscure Games Is Still Going Strong

When it comes to Pokémon Unite, it remains a fairly popular ongoing Pokémon title, providing an accessible MOBA framework compared to other games in the genre. Unlike something like DOTA 2 or League of Legends, Pokémon Unite is incredibly simplified, using its IP to create plenty of appeal alongside a free price tag. With its 5th Anniversary approaching, this game is set to go through some big changes, adding more content to expand its audience even further.

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A recent collaboration with Pokémon Legends: Z-A added some of the spin-off’s new Mega Evolutions to Pokémon Unite, whose roster consists of a variety of Pokémon. The playable characters of this MOBA are both fan-favorite Pokémon and some obscure picks that come together in 5v5 battles. Complex maneuvers and team strategies build both teams points, with certain match-ups allowing one team to gain an advantage and claim victory.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

There are four new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Unite, arriving in July 2026 as part of the MOBA’s 5th Anniversary update. This will bring the game’s roster to 84 playable Pokémon, who all occupy different roles when selected for a team. For example, Metagross is an All-Rounder, a Pokémon with balanced Offense and Endurance to be tenacious fighters on the battlefield. Meanwhile, there are Attackers, Speedsters, Defenders, and Supporters, who all have different pros and cons to their gameplay for players to learn.

Far from the only Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, the newest creatures for the MOBA are being released at different intervals throughout Summer 2026, with some arriving in July while others don’t enter the fray until August. The new Legendary Pokémon coming to the game are:

Yveltal

Palkia

Reshiram

Solgaleo

It is not directly shown in the trailer for these Pokémon, but the roles for each creature might be hinted at through each “character’s” gameplay. Yveltal seems to be an Attacker, or a that has low Endurance, but excels in dealing heavy ranged damage to targets. At the same time, Palkia could be an All-Rounder, while Solgaleo could be a Speedster. Speesters have high Mobility and Offense for quick attacks, but Reshiram’s Fire attacks could make them a Defender instead. Much like Ho-Oh, Reshiram might have high Endurance, protecting allies and hindering opponents by burning them.

Cosmetics, Balance Changes, & More Are Also Arriving With Each New Pokémon

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

A new Battle Pass will inevitably come with the new Legendary Pokémon, but there are several other items players can earn while the 5th Anniversary event lasts. The biggest rewards possible are log-in bonuses during the first 10 days of the event, which each highlight a specific set of Pokémon under a certain role. For instance, Day 1 gives players a log-in cosmetic for Sylveon, Dragapult, and Miraidon, three Attackers within Pokémon Unite.

The table below goes over which Pokémon are receiving log-in rewards for the 5th Anniversary across all ten days, including what role they occupy:

5th Anniversary Event Day Pokémon Role Featured Pokémon Day 1 Attacker Sylveon, Dragapult, Miraidon Day 2 Attacker Latios, Espeon, Mew Day 3 Speedster Darkrai, Leafeon, Meowscarada Day 4 Speedster Gengar, Absol, Zeraora Day 5 All-Rounder Blaziken, Zacian, Mimikyu Day 6 All-Rounder Mewtwo, Suicune, Ceruledge Day 7 Defender Umbreon, Snorlax, Lapras Day 8 Defender Ho-Oh, Blastoise, Mamoswine Day 9 Supporter Hoopa, Psyduck, Clefable Day 10 Supporter Mr. Mime, Latias, Alcremie

There are rewards for even more Pokémon on these days besides the ones shared, giving players even more of a reason to play during the event. Extra daily bonuses are being offered for the 5th Anniversary as well, including 5,500 License Points, special License Art, and Selection Boxes with their own rewards and cosmetics. The entire event is sure to have these items spread out for players to earn, likely by simply playing, winning matches, or accomplishing specific goals.

Even if there are several to change up the balance of the MOBA, its biggest reward for the 5th Anniversary comes from its Season 43 Battle Pass. The exclusive item from the Battle Pass this Season is the Regal Style: Pikachu cosmetic, which adds a crown and similarly royal attire to everyone’s favorite electric mouse. While fans may not like this cosmetic as much as past Battle Pass endgame rewards, it still remains a fun goal to work towards.

This laundry list of new Pokémon and cosmetics is sure to make the game feel as fresh as it did for its 2021 release, with its audience likely to enjoy the new content coming their way. Despite this game’s many flaws, it has remained strong through ongoing live service, especially through its free-to-play status seen in other titles like Marvel Rivals or Overwatch. The accessibility of Pokémon Unite makes its 5th Anniversary event worth celebrating, at least for players who have stuck around to enjoy what the MOBA has to offer.

What Pokémon would you like to see come to Pokémon Unite to continue its support? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!