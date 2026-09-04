6 Years Ago, Marvel Released A Dream Game For Fans & Killed It After Just 3 Years

Six years ago, Marvel fans finally received the kind of superhero game they had wanted for years: a large-scale action experience built around some of the most recognizable characters in comics. It promised an original story, cooperative play, regular content updates, and the chance to step into the roles of several iconic heroes. On paper, it seemed like the perfect title and was poised to take advantage of the hype built around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the ambition behind it, the game never found the footing it needed to reach its full potential.

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What makes Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers more frustrating is how much of the underlying idea worked. The game gave players a campaign, cooperative missions, a growing roster of heroes, and years of planned post-launch content. Over its lifetime, the developers introduced 12 playable heroes, additional story content, and a major expansion set in Wakanda. Yet despite all of this, the game ultimately failed, and support ended just three years later. Its short lifespan left many bewildered, and fans still wonder what could have been if the game was handled differently.

The Marvel Game That Tried to Build a Superhero World

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The appeal of Marvel’s Avengers is obvious. Rather than focusing on a single hero, the game attempted to build an entire playable Marvel universe around a roster that could expand over time. Its developers described the project as an original, story-driven campaign combined with cooperative gameplay and content designed to continue for years. The multiplayer aspect was especially appealing, as it allowed players to embody some of the most iconic heroes together.

Square Enix wanted to keep players coming back with regularly added new heroes and stories, embodying a live service game. New characters brought new ways to play, and the Wakanda expansion added new missions and content. At the game’s end, it featured 12 characters, including both fan-favorites and less common picks. This allowed players to assemble their teams how they saw fit and showed the extent of the ambition Square Enix was putting behind Marvel’s Avengers.

At its best, the game offered something that many Marvel fans had wanted from games for years: the ability to actually play alongside friends as different members of the same superhero universe. The concept was strong enough that the game’s eventual failure feels less like a rejection of Marvel games and more like a warning that simply chasing a trend, like live-service models, can be. If a Marvel game can fail at the height of the MCU, then it is possible for any game to fail.

Why Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers Failed

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The first problem was that the game entered the market with enormous expectations and immediately struggled to meet them. Square Enix quickly revealed that the game failed to meet expectations. It was an ambitious attempt at creating a live service game revolving around Marvel’s greatest heroes, creating a difficult standard for developers. It had to be able to operate for years and pull in players throughout the entire experience.

Overall, the game received mixed reviews on many fronts, but the harshest criticism was aimed at its endgame, which many found disappointing. And while the updates certainly improved the game, they mostly came a little too late, and players had bounced off Marvel’s Avengers by then. Many even believed the game would have been stronger if it was a single-player title rather than a multiplayer game as a model.

The timing was also as much a curse as it was a boon. The MCU was incredibly popular, but Marvel’s Avengers‘ development was interrupted by COVID, with the team having to transition to working from home. In the end, in January 2023, Crystal Dynamics announced that development was ending. Update 2.8, released on March 31, became the final content update, while official support ended on September 30. The game therefore lasted a little more than three years from its September 2020 launch to the end of official support.

What Marvel’s Avengers Could Have Been

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The most interesting part of the story is what happened during the game’s final months. Instead of simply abandoning players, the developers released one last major update that unlocked nearly all marketplace cosmetics for the community. The update also removed systems including Shipments and Hero Challenge Cards. Existing single-player and multiplayer functionality remained available after official support ended, although the developers warned that they could not guarantee fixes for unforeseen problems.

Its ending gives Marvel’s Avengers an interesting legacy. It wasn’t simply a failed launch, but a slow death of a promising game. The developers kept adding heroes, stories, and improvements, and players who stayed with it saw a substantially different product from the one that originally shipped. Had the game launched in this state, it may have had a completely different reception. But more than this, Square Enix needed to use a different business model, because this ultimately is what saw it fail.

For Marvel fans, the biggest lesson may be that a great superhero roster is not enough by itself. The game’s premise was almost tailor-made for comic-book enthusiasts: famous heroes, cooperative action, an original story and a constantly expanding universe. Yet those ingredients were placed inside a business model that demanded sustained engagement. Without the audience, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics cut their losses and ended the game after three years. Six years later, its unfinished potential is arguably more fascinating than its failure, because the content that did arrive showed glimpses of the much larger game it might have become.