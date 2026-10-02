5 Best Deals From the Steam Autumn Sale

There are multiple great game deals on Steam going into October 2026, with the Autumn Sale starting in full force for players to explore. That being said, some game deals are better than others, offering tons of value not only in price reductions, but for how much content you’re getting for such good costs. With a majority of games within the sale being 90% off, it might be time to try out some experiences you wouldn’t normally go for.

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Many games on sale right now cover a variety of genres, from tactical turn-based RPGs to co-op shooters and other multiplayer-focused adventures. Depending on your preferences, some titles may stand out to you more than others, but thankfully, the games available tend to cover a lot of ground. A few Autumn Sale games listed are perpetually being offered at discounted prices, but the ones that have their costs reduced rarely are oftentimes far more interesting to look at.

5. Kingdom Two Crowns

Courtesy of Fury Studios

Kingdom Two Crowns is a game defined by its fantastic pixel art style, which frames an inventive tower defense title that players can experience solo or with a friend in co-op. This game has gone on sale from $19.99 to $1.99 during the Autumn Sale, dropping its price 90% for players temporarily. This indie game currently has Very Positive reviews on Steam, mainly due to how it twists the tower defense formula through excellent presentation and broad mechanics for you to dive into. Strategy and exploration are big parts of this game, rather than a repetitive tower defense loop that gets boring after a time.

During this game, you play as a character simply called The Monarch, in a side-scrolling environment where you recruit subjects and build a kingdom to your cause. A duo of Monarchs can embark on this journey together, creating an empire to drive away monstrous Greed creatures that appear every night to steal your nation’s treasure. Building your kingdom is far more intricate than just recruiting certain units, as you can invest in things like walls, farms, passive villagers, and new technologies to improve everything else.

While you prepare to face Greed waves, you can also explore beyond your borders to find different treasures and hidden knowledge to aid your quest. Forests, ruins, and other landscapes add great diversity to Kingdom Two Crowns‘ world, making exploration just as fun as the tower defense sections. As Greed groups get harder to face and more varied, your strategy will have to adapt too, with each night demanding swift tactics. Additional content updates make this deal even better, as they are also on sale to get alongside the main game.

4. Steep

Courtesy of Ubisoft Annecy

Another Autumn Sale game that has Very Positive reviews on Steam is Steep, the Ubisoft Annecy extreme sports game where players can scale up mountains and perform awe-inspiring stunts. This $29.99 game is now a shocking $1.49 during the sale, marking a 95% discount for players to take advantage of for the time being. Those who get this game will also be able to get some of its DLC, which is also 85% off to make the full game bundle much cheaper than it once was.

Steep is set in the Alps, a mountain range where snow is everywhere and heart-pounding stunts are always just a ride away. The wilderness here is incredibly varied, with extremely detailed landscapes that add to the immersion across eight different available sports. Players can ski, jump off ledges with wing suits, snowboard, or do a variety of other activities that you might also mix and match in free exploration. Pulling off insane stunts here may consist of skiing off a ledge before activating a parachute and navigating narrow paths between stone cliffs, creating a clip you’d want to share with your friends.

The multiplayer of this game is very open-ended, with players able to scale the mountains of the world completely at their discretion. Steep doesn’t look like an open-world game at first, but it checks all the boxes of that genre. Multiple regions besides the Alps (like Alaska) are also available, giving you some variety to the landscapes you perform stunts from. Unique challenges will help you stay engaged, but for the marked down price, Steep becomes a game you can invest into as much or as little as you’d like.

3. Monster Hunter Rise

The Monster Hunter series always has amazing value when bought on sale, as it offers hundreds and hundreds of gameplay hours for players to invest in. Monster Hunter Rise enters the Autumn Sale at an astounding 90% discount, going down from $39.99 to $3.99. This marks one of the largest deals in the sale, especially when you realize that the game’s massive Sunbreak expansion is also on sale from $39.99 to $5.99. In fact, those who purchase the bundle of the base game and expansion can save almost $50, with the total package costing only $9.59, an 84% drop from the normal combination.

Made by the Capcom developers behind the handheld editions of the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise focuses on new mechanics within a more traditional franchise experience. Unlike Monster Hunter Wilds, which is more experimental like Monster Hunter World was through a larger 3D setting, MH Rise is perfect for players who prefer older styles of the series. That being said, Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak are far from limited, containing far more monsters than Wilds for a much longer and detailed journey.

2. Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Courtesy of Tactical Adventures

Anyone who’s enjoyed games like Baldur’s Gate 3 should check out an underrated title in the Autumn Sale called Solasta: Crdown of the Magister. Inspired by TTRPGs and similar top-down turn-based adventures, Solasta is a game focused on party building and a compelling narrative within a fantasy setting, rivaling Larian Studios’ Divinity and Baldur’s Gate games in its structure somewhat. Although not as polished as those titles, Solasta scratches an itch for players who like games highly influenced by games like Pathfinder, Dungeons & Dragons, or other tabletop systems.

Currently on sale 90% to take its price from $29.99 to $2.99, the original Solasta is rated Very Positive on Steam, with other DLC also being marked down. Using a D&D SRD 5.1 rule set, Solasta really digs into the tactical elements of the TTRPG more than most games, even BG3 to some degree. Versatility from party building is practically endless here, with players able to forge parties of four character to tackle various challenges together. Fighting monsters and exploring dungeons is done within top-down, but 3D spaces, making the environment just as important to tactical advantages than any character abilities.

Even when your adventure ends in Solasta, one of the game’s biggest draws is its dungeon making systems, which let you invent dungeons to share online. The in-game Dungeon Maker lets you plan out traps, enemy spawns, and more through intricate tile construction to create connective rooms. Decorations and lighting make this system more inventive than you’d expect, allowing you to share complex dungeons for friends to beat as if you were a Dungeon Master of a D&D game. With Solasta 2‘s Early Access also performing well, playing the first Solasta can help you find another CRPG series to love.

1. The Talos Principle 2

Also on sale for $2.99 instead of $29.99 and down 90% is The Talos Principle 2, a first-person puzzle game with deep philosophical themes that craft an unforgettable story. This may be my personal bias showing, but this game is a truly singular experience, not just for the difficult puzzles you have to solve to progress through its world. In a setting where biological humanity is extinct, the culture of humans lives on through a city of robots with a huge mega structure driving The Talos Principle 2‘s main mystery.

This sequel expands on everything the previous game did, introducing an array of incredibly complex puzzles that could take you hours to solve. Multiple mind-bending mechanics constantly add new layers to puzzle frameworks, including gravity manipulation, mind transference, and other features that you discover as you play. Some of the decisions you make in this game can also lead to multiple endings, adding a far greater level of personal story-telling that you might expect from a puzzle game. Themes of repeating mankind’s mistakes or overcoming them mix with reason and faith, creating a narrative that will stick with you once the credits roll.

Much like Portal 2, The Talos Principle 2 is memorable for how it combines a huge, impressive environment with natural story-telling that frames each puzzle in whatever scene you’re in. No puzzles feel too “annoying” to solve, instead making you feel clever for finding little clues that lead toward their completion. With the deluxe edition of The Talos Principle 2 discounted 74% for $14.76 as well, this game might be one of the best offered for Steam’s Autumn Sale.