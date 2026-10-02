GOG Users Have 48 Hours to Get a 2010s PC Game for Free

A PC game from the 2010s is free for all GOG users for the next 48 hours. At the end of the day on October 4, this Sunday, the offer will expire. It’s free to keep beyond this period. If claimed in time, it will be a permanent addition to your GOG library, but it has to be claimed within this window. Those who do claim the 2017 PC game for free will be spared from its $10 asking price. The game is also available on Steam, in addition to GOG, but it hasn’t been made free on the Valve platform.

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For approximately the next 48 hours, alongside 4 other games, anyone with a GOG account, which is free itself, can grab Corbie Games and Daedalic Entertainment’s Bounty Train for free. For those unfamiliar with this title, it is a simulation strategy game all about trains and the Wild West. It was released in 2017 with a 66 on Metacritic, and it currently has a 70% approval rating on Steam and a 3.6 out of 5 stars on GOG. The game also has two DLCs — New West and Tranium Edition Upgrade — but neither is free along with the game. Both are on sale, discounted to $0.69 and $0.99, respectively, down from their normal prices of $2.99 and $4.99.

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In the 2017 PC game, you are trying to conquer the Wild West on rails by mounting and designing your own train, hiring a crew, and then traveling through said Wild West. In order to make it through, you will need to judiciously collect and carefully manage resources. You will also be able to earn money by shipping goods and transporting passengers. It’s the Wild West, so a lot of things are trying to kill you. And each of these problems can be solved through diplomacy, bribery, or violence.

With 70 percent positive reviews, there are a good number of negative reviews, including the top review for it. Criticisms include a “hostile” saving/autosaving system, progression issues that brutally punish early-game mistakes, an unskippable and tedious tutorial, and repetitive music.

Positive reviews, meanwhile, highlight the detail that goes into building your train, the historic elements that serve as the background for this, and overall many compliment it for being a very relaxing game.

“I don’t understand why this game hasn’t become popular. It’s very well-crafted in every detail,” reads one of these user reviews, as an example.

Those who decide to check out the PC game now that it is free on GOG should expect a runtime of about 18 to 20 hours; however, completionists will need more like 40 to 50 hours with the train game.