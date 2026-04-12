After 17 Years, This Superhero Action Game Is Still Something Insomniac Has To Live Up To

The difficulties behind Marvel’s Wolverine are likely beyond what fans can predict, with Insomniac Games hard at work trying to shape a stellar action-adventure story with the six-clawed mutant. Translating Wolverine’s brutal fighting style and healing factor isn’t easy to do, especially considering how different it is compared to Insomniac’s work with the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. However, one game from nearly two decades ago has the perfect blueprint, despite unlikely circumstances.

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With additional Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay coming soon, Insomniac’s initial trailer showed off bloody combat that suits the X-Men character well. Yet, it’s unclear how far the game will push its “M for Mature” rating, through the fights players participate in or the content of the single-player story. Compared to games of the past, Insomniac would need to take some important risks to reach the levels of violence Wolverine’s titles were allowed to have in the past.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine Released In 2009 Before The Movie It Was Based On Came Out

Image courtesy of ActiVision

One of the strangest oddities in superhero games is X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the movie tie-in title based off the film of the same name. While the movie is often considered one of the worst adaptations of Wolverine or any super-powered character, the game is received far differently. X-Men Origins: Wolverine is loosely based on the film, but takes events to an extreme degree by giving players brutal and fluid combat for gore-filled action. The result was a hack-and-slash title that is still revered even 17 years after its release.

Developed by Raven Software, the studio behind some of the modern Call of Duty titles, X-Men Origins: Wolverine was created before the movie even released. The team behind this game was also responsible for Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a beat-em-up style game where up to four players could control a variety of iconic Marvel heroes together. The shifting nature of the film’s plot caused the game to constantly need to change its course too, leading to a solid foundation necessary for its continued survival.

This foundation included extremely fun combat, with gory takedowns that rent Wolverine’s foes limb from limb. As the first game to depict Wolverine in a solo adventure that embraced his berserker nature, the unique leeway of this tie-in allowed it to evolve separately from the movie somewhat. Due to the chaotic process behind the film, the game had opportunities compared to other movie tie-in titles, which usually came with certain restrictions. Despite being a difficult process, the merits of the X-Men Origins: Wolverine game are still great for inspiration today.

Development For This Bloody Superhero Action Title Made It Almost Impossible To Succeed

Courtesy of Raven Software

Movie tie-in games are rarely better than the film they’re based on, mainly due to lower budget costs and rushed development to release alongside a blockbuster. This format of games has all but died out now, but back when X-Men Origins: Wolverine existed, the stigma behind them was already poor. This was made worse by the fact that the game’s characters and locations were forced to change constantly based on the movie’s fluid script, which could go one way or another within the course of a week.

For most games, replacing characters wouldn’t be an issue, but the game required certain actors be depicted in game form to match what the movie showed. Based on an example provided by former Raven Software lead Keith Fuller with FRVR, he states that “when they remove a character and replace it with someone else, that’s easy enough to recast somebody and put on a different costume on them…but, for us, that’s weeks of work creating the skeleton, the mode, the textures, and doing the motion capture, and all these sorts of things”.

Every small change to the film’s development created innumerable struggles for the game, making it a miracle that it ever came out. Yet, X-Men Origins: Wolverine would defy the odds and come out as a fun experience that truly captured the savagery behind the mutant character. In many ways, some of the combat systems this tie-in game created were not revolutionary, but one the same level of innovation as the combo structure of the Green Lantern tie-in or the web-swinging of Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Wolverine Needs To Take Inspiration For Its Combat From The Hero’s Best Game Adaptation

Even though Wolverine has been in plenty of games since X-Men Origins, including successful titles like Marvel Rivals, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and even the upcoming Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the movie tie-in is still widely considered his most authentic adaptation in game form. This is mainly due to the raw, uncut nature of Wolverine’s violence in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which earned the game a M 17+ rating with its Uncaged Edition.

Already, some of Marvel’s Wolverine seems to be taking inspiration from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with Logan performing brutal finishers on enemies that call back to the same level of violence that the movie tie-in title depicted. However, it’s impossible to tell if Insomniac cut corners on the brutality of Wolverine’s relentless combat style, including the damage the hero often takes during his battles. For many fans of the character, Wolverine is defined by the equality between the punishment he dishes out and receives, so emulating that bestial back-and-forth is important.

With the anniversary of X-Men Origins: Wolverine coming up this May 2026, it’s never been a better time to reference that game for the next solo outing of arguably the most well-known mutant in comics. Insomniac has some promising first drafts, but in order for Marvel’s Wolverine to truly work, brutal hack-and-slash action inspired by the movie tie-in is an excellent blueprint to build from.

What part of Marvel’s Wolverine do you hope borrows from the X-Men Origins: Wolverine game? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!