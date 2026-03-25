5 Best Arcade Beat ‘Em Ups of the 1980s, Ranked

While the beat-’em-up genre grew to epic proportions in the 1990s, it began in the late 1980s with some exceptional titles that introduced the concept to a generation of gamers. They were relatively easy for players to pick up the mechanics, offered immersive storylines with multiple characters to play as, and were a lot of fun. The ‘80s had plenty of excellent options, and we’ve looked at the most popular and ranked the top five based on contemporary critics’ reviews at the time of release, their overall popularity, and how much fun they are to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image courtesy of Konami

One of the best games in the franchise started it all with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s the first arcade game in the TMNT franchise, released in 1989, though it’s not based on the comics; instead, it’s based on the 1987 cartoon of the same name. It features many of the same characters seen in the TV show and is loaded with references to it, alongside an original story. The game was a massive hit, spawning an ever-growing franchise, and is easily one of the best beat-’em-up games of the 1980s, as it helped inspire a ton of excellent titles released in the ‘90s.

4) Final Fight

Image courtesy of Capcom

The first Final Fight game was released in arcades in 1989, and it’s excellent. The game was a massive hit internationally, selling over 30,000 units, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing games the year after its release. Final Fight features one of three fighters that players can choose to control through Metro City as they fight to rescue Jessica from the Mad Gear Gang. The success of Final Fight established a franchise, and it’s widely regarded as one of the best beat-’em-up games ever made. The NES port went on to sell over 1.5 million units, which isn’t surprising given its success in arcades.

3) Ninja Gaiden

Image courtesy of Tecmo

While it’s best known for its NES port, the first Ninja Gaiden was released in arcades in 1988. The classic beat-’em-up introduced what would become a major franchise and huge commercial success. If you’ve never played the arcade version, you absolutely should, as it’s very different from the NES port and is a lot of fun. Gameplay involves guiding a ninja on a mission to defeat an evil cult leader, a Nostradamus descendant with world-ending ambitions. It allowed up to two players to dress as ninjas in different colors and is one of the best games in the genre released in the ‘80s.

2) Double Dragon

Image courtesy of Taito

There’s plenty of debate as to which game is better, Double Dragon or Double Dragon II: The Revenge. The first one scored higher with critics, so it earned its spot on this list over its successor. The game is a classic beat-’em-up that sees up to two players make their way through various enemies, punching their way to bosses. Double Dragon was one of the first commercially successful beat-’em-up games, proving the format had merit and making it one of the most influential titles in the genre. It launched a franchise that continued for years before being revived in 2017 via Double Dragon IV.

1) Golden Axe

Image courtesy of Sega

In 1989, Sega released Golden Axe, and it was an incredible success. The game is set in a fantasy world, where Death Adder has taken the King and his daughter prisoner. Three warriors set out to defeat him and return the royal family, as well as the iconic Golden Axe, to save the day. Players could choose from one of three characters, each with different weapons and abilities. It included various upgrades and some RPG elements, making it a true standout in the decade and one of the most influential and entertaining beat-’em-ups ever released. It’s the first arcade game I beat, which didn’t hurt its ranking on this list.

What’s your favorite ’80s beat-’em-up? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!