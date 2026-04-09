Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Showcase Could Happen Next Week, Here’s Why

A new gameplay showcase could be happening for Marvel’s Wolverine in the coming week. Upon being shown off to the world once again by developer Insomniac Games in the back half of 2025, the studio let eager fans know that it wouldn’t be revealing any new looks at Wolverine until Spring 2026. Despite currently being in this window, new information or footage of Wolverine has yet to emerge, much to the dismay of fans. Fortunately, if a recent PlayStation rumor is to be believed, this much-anticipated showing for Insomniac’s next project could be right around the corner.

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As of this week, one notable PlayStation insider shared that they have heard a new State of Play may be happening next week. This potential broadcast is said to be targeting April 16th as the date that it will live stream on the internet. And while PlayStation has yet to confirm that this rumor is legitimate, it’s quite credible given that we know Insomniac is planning a gameplay reveal of some sort for Marvel’s Wolverine.

If this State of Play is just one week from today, it would make a lot of sense for it to be tied solely to Marvel’s Wolverine rather than featuring a variety of different games coming to PS5. This move wouldn’t be out of the norm for PlayStation, either, as it held a similar State of Play in April of 2025 that only centered around Borderlands 4. It would also give PlayStation plenty of room to hold another State of Play in either May or June that could then highlight titles outside of Wolverine that are heading to PS5 in 2026 or beyond.

What Would We See in This Potential Wolverine Event?

At this point, the only thing that Insomniac really needs to show about Wolverine is its gameplay. The game’s most recent trailer, which debuted last year, did a great job of setting up its narrative, but it showed off very little live gameplay footage. Highlighting more of what it will be like to actually play Wolverine will go a long way in convincing fans that they need to pick it up for themselves on PS5.

Beyond this, holding a State of Play for Wolverine would also give PlayStation the perfect opportunity to push pre-orders live for the game. Despite launching in less than six months on September 15th, pre-orders for Wolverine still aren’t available, which is somewhat strange. In all likelihood, PlayStation is planning a much more extensive release for Wolverine, which could include special edition PS5 consoles and controllers. Showing off these potential accessories in this rumored State of Play would also be logical and would further drum up hype for the action game.

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