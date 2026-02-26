Marvel’s Wolverine Game Has Another PS5 Competitor (And It’s Not What You Think)

In a sudden announcement, Marvel’s Wolverine has set their game’s release date for September 15, 2026, placing it firmly in the Fall 2026 quarter for the year. Players can get their hands on Wolverine’s six adamantium claws almost as soon as the autumn starts, but Insomniac’s next big superhero project isn’t the only thing launching that month. In fact, another big action-adventure title is expected to drop around the same time, possibly creating some competition.

It doesn’t help that both games releasing in September 2026 are both PS5 exclusives, powered by Unreal Engine 5 to create the most appealing visuals possible through their action. The narrow audience available to both titles may be appealing for Sony fans, but it does force an unintended choice between two impressive games. Thankfully, there is a small gap between Marvel’s Wolverine and the game it’s competing with, giving fans some grace to play both if they want.

Marvel’s Wolverine Releases One Week After Phantom Blade Zero In September 2026

Phantom Blade Zero is another action-driven PS5 game releasing on September 8, 2026, approximately one week before Marvel’s Wolverine. This title combines Wuxia-style storytelling with action straight out of a martial arts movie akin to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, providing players with fluid combat at every step. While Wolverine slices as super-powered enemies and cut foes to pieces, so too does Phantom Blade Zero allow players to hack-and-slash through their many opponents.

Sharing some similarities to the Devil May Cry series, Phantom Blade Zero is an action-adventure game set in a world full of secrets to discover throughout your journey. The presence of 30 unique “Phantom Blade” weapons adds even greater variety to the game’s combat, giving you an extensive arsenal of tools to use based on your play style. An environment full of folk horror and classical fantasy craft an interesting world too, making exploration feel rewarding alongside excellent action.

Phantom Blade Zero’s Hack-and-Slash Action Has Some Similarities To Wolverine’s Brutality

Although there hasn’t been an extensive gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine, the snippets provided in its initial trailer provides some insight to its combat. Similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac’s first superhero title, Wolverine seems to use combos and special abilities to tear apart enemies. Unlike the Spider-Man games, Wolverine’s brutality can be seen in every action, from brutal cinematic finishers to kill enemies, to blood pouring from multiple slashes chained together against a variety of enemies.

Phantom Blade Zero takes a similar approach to its gameplay, with flashy attack chains yielding the best results in battle. More details and variety to combat aside, this game also uses cinematic finishers to punctuate the defeat of an enemy, adding to the impactful quality of the action itself. Greater variety in weapons, techniques, and skills here are not dulled down in the slightest, with large groups of enemies and intimidating bosses showing up to put your skills to the test.

The extreme attention to detail in the combat of both games is designed to build up immersive, tense, and thrilling action alongside the adventure of either title. The classical folklore of Phantom Blade Zero and the iconic comic locations in Marvel’s Wolverine offer similar yet different experiences for players, giving them vast environments to spurn their action forward. Whether it’s Phantom Blade Zero‘s temple training grounds or the narrow streets of Madripoor in Marvel’s Wolverine, either direction creates memorable set pieces for combat to take place in.

Players May Have A Month Full Of Action Gaming Ahead Of Them This Year

September 2026’s line-up of both Phantom Blade Zero and Marvel’s Wolverine is great for fans of action games, especially ones starved of content going into this year. With the lack of any news surrounding other big action series, these action-adventure titles are perfect for PS5 fans looking for new experiences. There is enough space between these two games to play them both, even if their similar launch times does force some players to make a decision.

These games are almost a relief to players who are tired of action RPGs similar to the Dark Souls series, which have been prevalent ever since Elden Ring in recent years. Those disappointed with Black Myth: Wukong might find more satisfaction in Phantom Blade Zero‘s action, as it focuses more on moment to moment parries and timing. Similarly, anyone who wasn’t satisfied with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might enjoy Marvel’s Wolverine, as the tone of the latter game is guaranteed to be much different than the wall crawling explorations of New York City.

Without any news about future Devil May Cry or Bayonetta games, these titles have a lot to offer fans of the action genre. Regardless of whether you play Marvel’s Wolverine, Phantom Blade Zero, or both, the abundance of action in September 2026 will hopefully create an exciting month for PS5 players.

