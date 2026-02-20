After 9 Years, This Underrated Nintendo Exclusive Remains One of the Best Games Ever Made

There are so many genuinely incredible games available across all of Nintendo’s hardware, but especially the Nintendo Switch, that, even when contemplating the company’s terrible anti-consumer practices, I can’t help but feel a little spoiled. I owned my Nintendo Switch for seven years and, admittedly a little foolishly, bought the Switch 2 shortly after it released based solely on the hope that more incredible games like those that came before would eventually be released. My faith in Nintendo’s first-party studios to deliver ridiculously good experiences doesn’t come from blind dogmatic belief, but rather having fallen madly in love with one of its exclusives in particular.

At a point in my life where games hadn’t quite been elevated to feeling like truly transformative works of art, I had the immense pleasure of playing one of Nintendo’s most underrated games. It completely altered my perspective on video games, set the bar unbelievably high for future experiences, and made me desperately search for anything remotely like it. Only, this Nintendo exclusive is fairly unique, not in its genre, but in its execution of every concept, mechanic, and emotion it sets out to deliver. While it has garnered a rather incredulous amount of criticism for certain elements of its design, and is often regarded as the weaker entry in the series it is a part of, I still strongly believe that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a genuine masterpiece, a remarkable achievement from a studio at the absolute top of its game, and an experience everyone should play at least once.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Is A Genre-Defining Masterpiece

Image Courtesy Of Monolith Soft

During a particularly climactic moment in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in which the game’s iconic track Drifting Soul began bombastically playing over my Switch’s speakers as a character nobly sacrificed themself, I found myself crying. I must have been holding my Switch for upwards of 20 minutes by this point as the game’s gloriously animated and directed cutscene played like the finale of a truly exceptional anime, my eyes glued to every fluid motion, mouth agape as well-earned emotions swelled within me. This was the very first time I had cried as a result of a video game, and I would go on to cry several more times across the game’s epic 100+ hour runtime.

Even now, as I rewatch that aforementioned scene or listen to Drifting Soul, I find myself transported back to that moment, sobbing uncontrollably. For reference, I, rather ashamedly but uncontrollably, rarely cry. So, I knew that Xenoblade Chronicles 2, despite its flaws, was a truly powerful and transformative piece of art the second tears flowed from my eyes like a cascading waterfall. This is important context, as much of Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s status as one of the most underrated games comes from questionable design largely inherent to the genre. Chiefly, it has its fair share of fan service, something I’m not all too keen on, and has killed my enjoyment of anime like My Hero Academia.

I can understand why one would pass on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 upon seeing the designs for some of the female characters, especially. However, they’d be missing out on a wonderfully transformative adventure that is so packed with deserved emotional moments that few other games have achieved. Every facet of XBC2’s design, from the exceptionally good soundtrack to its best-in-class cutscene direction, animation, and cinematography, to its Japanese voice acting, engrossing plot twists, character growth, and worldbuilding, coalesces to create a unique narrative unlike anything that has come before it. Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s story, despite initial impressions, is mature, sombre, surprisingly well-paced, and laden with meaningful character arcs and development.

Of course, there’s plenty of levity too, including some phenomenal moments of the core cast bonding as well as some easily-looked-over sequences of cringe-inducing fan service. Ultimately, what you’re getting here, as anime-inspired as it is, feels comparable to the greatest Final Fantasy games, if not better, and even the likes of the critically acclaimed PlayStation cinematic adventures. The barrier to entry may be a little higher with Xenoblade Chronicles, and, for some, may simply be impossible to overcome. However, I promise that the journey beyond all the crass character designs is utterly worth it. Sure, that’s a lot of caveats to be considered one of the best games ever made, but frankly, in my opinion, that just speaks to just how phenomenal the rest of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Needs A Lot More Love

Image Courtesy Of Monolith Soft

As much as narrative is a crucial aspect of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 experience, the rest of the game offers just as much excitement. The vast open spaces, from the technology-infused desert of Mor Ardain with its accompanying jazzy theme song, to the vibrant and stunning fields of Gormott and beyond, are a genuine joy to explore, filled with secrets, hidden treasures, challenging boss fights, and a host of completely unique enemies, each with their own abilities to master and overcome. Combat, while simplistic at first, expands exponentially throughout the course of the game owing to the introduction of numerous strategic elements that make it feel vastly more intricate and enjoyable to experiment with.

The collectible Blades not only give you significantly more options for build variety in combat, but also unlock moving side quests that offer fascinating lore tidbits and build upon your bond with each side character. Ostensibly, it is Pokémon if the story were good, the region designs were more varied, the bond with your collected creatures more nuanced, and the combat required significantly more involvement and strategic forethought. Oh, and, as aforementioned, the soundtrack is so criminally good that I simply can’t stop listening to it. It may just be the best video game soundtrack ever composed, as blasphemous to popular titles as that may be. Listen to Counterattack and let me know if you agree.

However, as much as I can delve into the mechanical excellence of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, its profoundly meaningful narrative, and phenomenal soundtrack, I believe, at its core, the game’s ability to resonate with the player on such a deep and emotional level is what makes it a truly genre-defining experience. Monolith Soft is often well regarded as being technical wizards, capable of pushing Nintendo’s hardware to its absolute limits. That is true, of course, but that discounts the studio’s ability to craft stories that few others are even capable of offering. In my opinion, only Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has come even remotely close to delivering the same level of emotional gutpunch as Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

In that sense, there are really barely any games that offer what XBC2 does, at least to the same level of quality. Playing it is like watching the entirety of Fullmetal Alchemist (or the emotionally-charged anime of your choosing), playing through Pokémon and Final Fantasy X, and listening to the greatest music ever composed all at once. If that sounds even remotely like your cup of proverbial tea, then I’d highly recommend giving it a go. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 isn’t just the greatest JRPG ever made or even the best Nintendo Switch game. In my opinion, for all the reasons listed above and all those I simply didn’t have the word count for, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the greatest game ever made.

