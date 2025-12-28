5 Most Underrated Games of 2025

2025 has to be one of the most stacked years for gaming in recent history. Titles like Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach have proven to be major hits in the industry, all competing for the title of Game of the Year. However, amidst these incredible and much-praised games are some other worthwhile titles. Games that have flown under the radar despite being exceptional themselves.

Underrated does not mean unnoticed entirely. It means games that delivered bold ideas, memorable worlds, and strong craftsmanship but never quite received the recognition they earned. Whether they were overshadowed by larger releases or just didn’t have the marketing push, these five games remain some of the most underrated titles of 2025 and deserve more recognition.

5) Eternal Strands

image courtesy of yellow brick games

Eternal Strands arrived with striking ideas but struggled to break into mainstream conversation. At its core, the game blends action RPG combat with physics-driven magic systems, allowing players to manipulate fire, ice, wind, and gravity in dynamic ways. Battles feel less about memorizing patterns and more about creative problem-solving, especially during large-scale encounters.

Eternal Strands stands out through its painterly environments and dramatic lighting. Landscapes feel alive, with destructible elements that reinforce the sense of power the player wields and encourage experimentation. The character designs lean into classic fantasy while maintaining a distinct identity, creating a cozy aesthetic and vibe.

The narrative focuses on rebuilding a fractured world, emphasizing themes of responsibility and legacy. While the story is not overly complex, it provides strong motivation and emotional grounding and leans into the cozy aspects. Music complements this tone with sweeping orchestral tracks that enhance both exploration and combat.

Eternal Strands underrated status largely stems from timing and a lesser-known identity. Released amid several high-profile RPGs, it struggled to command attention. Its systems also reward experimentation, which can feel overwhelming early on. Those who stuck with it found a deeply rewarding experience that deserved far more discussion than it received.

4) Avowed

image courtesy of obsidian entertainment

Despite being one of the most anticipated RPGs in years, Avowed somehow ended up underrated by the end of 2025. Expectations were immense, and when the game delivered a more focused experience rather than an endless open world, some players dismissed it prematurely, while others moved on from it quickly. Its underrated reputation comes from the gap between expectation and reality. Many wanted a genre-defining epic, but what they received was a tightly crafted RPG with strong identity. Over time, appreciation has grown, but it still deserves more recognition for its restraint and focus.

Choice-driven combat and exploration within carefully designed regions drive the gameplay, providing a modern evolution of Skyrim. Melee, magic, and ranged combat feel responsive, with skill combinations encouraging experimentation. Rather than overwhelming players with scale, Avowed prioritizes density, ensuring that every area feels purposeful.

Set in the world of Eora, the game builds upon Pillars of Eternity. The lore is woven naturally into dialogue and environments, rewarding players who pay attention. Characters are nuanced, and decisions often carry moral ambiguity, reinforcing the role-playing experience. While you do not need to have played Pillars of Eternity, there is some added benefit to having done so.

Visually, Avowed balances realism with stylized elements, creating a world that feels grounded yet fantastical. Some were shocked by the change in art style, but it fits the tone of the world and helps make the perspective shift pop. The soundtrack supports this with atmospheric compositions that subtly shift based on player actions, whether you are engaged in combat or simply exploring.

3) Atomfall

image courtesy of rebellion

Atomfall is one of the most interesting releases of 2025, yet it rarely appears in discussions of the year’s best games. Blending survival mechanics with narrative-driven exploration, the game offers a haunting alternative history setting inspired by Cold War anxieties. Gameplay emphasizes resource management, stealth, and investigation. Combat is tense and deliberate, forcing players to weigh risk carefully. Exploration often rewards curiosity rather than aggression, encouraging players to piece together environmental clues.

The visual design leans heavily into atmosphere. Abandoned villages, decaying infrastructure, and eerie landscapes create a constant sense of unease. Lighting and sound design do much of the storytelling, making silence as powerful as action. Everything in the game feels English, and the world emphasizes this. Atomfall feels like the British version of Fallout, but fans ultimately expected more out of it.

Narratively, Atomfall thrives on ambiguity. Rather than delivering clear answers, it presents fragmented stories that players must interpret. Piecing these together is a large part of the fun and keeps the player hooked. The ambient tones and soundtrack help instill this, shifting tones as needed.

While it had minimalistic marketing, it managed to generate a decent level of hype. But other titles overshadowed it, and players were expecting the next Fallout. It also refused to cater to mainstream expectations. The pacing is slow, the combat unforgiving, and the narrative understated. For players willing to engage on its terms, Atomfall offers one of the most immersive experiences of the year’s eve, considering its underrated status.

2) South of Midnight

image courtesy of microsoft

South of Midnight is a game defined by mood, visuals, and identity. Drawing heavily from Southern folklore, it presents a world rarely explored in gaming, blending myth, history, and personal storytelling into a cohesive whole. The narrative is deeply personal, focusing on grief, heritage, and resilience. Music plays a crucial role, blending blues, folk, and modern orchestration to create a powerful emotional backdrop.

Gameplay centers on third-person action with a strong emphasis on movement and ability-based combat. Encounters feel rhythmic, with mechanics that reward timing and spatial awareness. Exploration often involves environmental puzzles that reinforce the game’s folkloric themes.

Visually, South of Midnight is stunning. Its stylized art direction uses color, texture, and animation to create a stop-motion dreamlike version of the American South. Character designs feel rooted in legend, while environments shift seamlessly between beauty and menace.

Despite critical praise, the game struggled to gain widespread attention, likely due to its unconventional setting and quieter marketing. And while the story was strong, the gameplay didn’t quite match it. Those who played it often cite it as one of the most emotionally resonant games of 2025, making its lack of broader recognition especially frustrating.

1) The Alters

image courtesy of 11 bit studios

The Alters stands as the most underrated game of 2025 because of its unique premise. The game blends survival mechanics with narrative experimentation, asking players to manage multiple versions of the same character, each shaped by different life choices. It dared to challenge players intellectually and emotionally. The story explores identity, regret, and the weight of choice in ways few games attempt.

Gameplay combines base management, exploration, and difficult decision-making. Each alter brings unique skills and personalities, forcing players to balance efficiency with emotional consequences. Choices are rarely clear-cut, and failure often feels personal, possibly due to the multiple versions of yourself. Every decision you make affects you differently on multiple fronts.

Visually, The Alters adopts a grounded science fiction aesthetic, using stark environments and subtle visual cues to reinforce isolation. Character animations and facial expressions convey nuance, making interactions feel genuine. It also utilizes multiple perspectives depending on your actions, blending isometric overviews with third-person visuals.

Its underrated status stems from its complexity. This is not a game built for instant gratification or viral moments. It requires patience and strategy. For those willing to engage fully, The Alters is one of the most thoughtful and memorable games of the year, deserving far more recognition than it received.

