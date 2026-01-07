5 Amazing Licensed Games from the 2000s You Forgot About

Licensed games, or games that use an existing IP from books, movies, TV, etc, were once incredibly popular. In the 2000s, pretty much any major movie release would have a tie-in video game launched alongside it. For many reasons, that practice has fallen off in recent years. Many big IPs like Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings still have licensed games releasing all the time. But gone are the days of wild, weird little games based on movies and TV that possibly had no business getting turned into video games. That’s probably a good thing, for the most part. After all, many of those games were awful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, some licensed games from the 2000s were actually amazing. They managed to translate their source material into solid video games that were worth playing, whether or not you were a huge fan of that franchise. If it’s been a minute since you’ve thought about the heyday of movie and TV tie-in games, I bet you haven’t considered these licensed games in a while. And honestly? It might be time to hunt down a retro copy and replay some of these.

5) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2002)

Image courtesy of The Collective and Electronic Arts

Believe it or not, there were actually quite a few Buffy the Vampire Slayer games released in the 2000s. It was a popular show, and its vampire-slaying premise lends to an action game format. That said, not every one of these games was good. But with the 2002 Xbox Game Buffy the Vampire Slayer, they kind of nailed it.

This Buffy adaptation is beloved by fans for being a faithful take on the TV series. It managed to capture what drew so many people to love Buffy, even bringing back much of the cast to voice their characters. Not only did this game stick to its source material, but it delivered genuinely enjoyable action combat, as well. Alas, Buffy the Vampire Slayer didn’t reach its full potential for popularity, as it was never released beyond the Xbox.

4) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Yes, we’re still getting new games set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. But in my humble opinion, nothing will ever top this absolute gem. These early games drew more heavily from the books than the films, creating an immersive world that you could truly step inside of. And honestly? The puzzles and combat offered a legitimate challenge that had me tempted to chuck my Game Boy Color across the room at times.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets got a multiplatform release, and the versions weren’t all quite the same. But for those who grew up on the series like I did, this game was a delightful chance to step inside the story of book 2. Unfortunately, the movie tie-in games fell off a bit as time went on, with some of the later installments being some of the worst franchise games of all time. At least we’ll always have the gnome-tossing mini-game.

3) Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance (2001)

Image courtesy of Square One Games, Black Isle Studios and Interplay Entertainment Group

Before Baldur’s Gate 3, this D&D game set in Baldur’s Gate introduced many console gamers to D&D lore, myself included. This spinoff was the first D&D licensed game to hit consoles, rather than just PC. As such, it had more streamlined action RPG mechanics, while still letting players explore the world of D&D.

Playing the couch co-op version of this game is a core memory for many people. The series only wound up releasing 2 games, so it’s been a bit forgotten as newer D&D titles take center stage. But this was such a solid way to translate the complexities of D&D to a more general audience, and I credit this one with my love of the TTRPG to this day.

2) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Image courtesy of ActiVision

I’ve seen this game making the rounds on social media again recently, so it’s safe to say not everyone forgot about this gem. Spider-Man 2 was released as a tie-in alongside the Tobey Maguire movie of the same name. And yes, Maguire reprised the role to voice this version of Spidey, which is just part of what makes this game so much fun.

Even though it came out alongside the second film, the plot of Spider-Man 2 adds characters like Rhino and Mysterio to expand the plot. You swing around the city, saving balloons, stopping robberies, and delivering the occasional pizza. The side quests and web-slinging in this game were spot-on, and it was just plain so much fun to play. The newer Spider-Man games from Insomniac are also great, but a part of me will forever yearn for this PS2-era gem.

1) King Kong (2005)

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

This game, officially Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, is surprisingly good despite its clunky title. Peter Jackson himself helped create the game, which also brings in voice actors from the film. In it, players alternate between controlling Jack Driscoll and King Kong himself, working to survive on Skull Island.

Though it struggled on handheld, the game’s console version has been praised by critics and fans alike. It offers solid cinematics and immersive world exploration, not to mention enjoyable action combat. Many gamers consider this licensed game to have been ahead of its time. King Kong showed what a game adaptation of movie and TV IP could be in a time when so many were just empty cash grabs.

What licensed games from the 2000s top your nostalgia list? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!