A Year Later, This Indie Game Is Better Than Ever

The indie space in modern gaming has become an especially thriving one thanks to digital marketplaces like Steam. The ability to bring uniquely esoteric approaches to game design directly to players undercuts the traditional model of the industry, giving players the chance to fall in love with strange titles that the biggest publishers wouldn’t have ever even approached. One of the best examples of that came out one year ago today — and it remains one of the best examples of how good the indie space can really be.

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Debuting April 10, 2025, on PC, Blue Prince‘s unique approach to storytelling and puzzle-adventure mechanics made it a surprisingly engrossing game about laying out blueprints for a house. A singularly engrossing game, Blue Prince quickly endeared itself to gamers and critics alike, becoming one of the biggest indie successes of 2025 and cementing itself as a terrific example of how rogue-like elements, tight puzzle design, and bittersweet narrative arcs can come together to deliver a great experience. A year later and amid the game being ported to other platforms, here’s what makes Blue Prince such an enduring hit and why it’s only looked better with time.

Blue Prince Was One Of 2025’s Best Indie Games

It’s been a year since the game debuted, but Blue Prince has increasingly established itself as one of the best indie titles in modern years. Developed over eight years by Tonda Ros, Blue Prince is a fascinating fusion of puzzle games and narrative-driven adventures that puts players into the role of Simon P. Jones. The game follows Simon as he ventures into the mansion of his great-uncle Herbert, who recently passed away. To claim the house for his own, Simon must find the 46th room — with the layout of the house changing each day as progression is reset whenever Simon runs out of time for the day.

The game takes on elements of a rogue-like by providing players a handful of randomly generated floor plans for their journey through the house, which can result in an easy path or set up several puzzles, challenges, or obstructions. Along the way, the game subtly builds out the world of Orinda Aries, how it was taken over by an authoritarian regime, and how that all plays into the mystery of what happened to Simon’s long-lost mother.

The easy-to-learn gameplay is complicated by challenges throughout, with a mixture of natural storytelling and the tantalizing prospect of finishing the manor, giving players plenty of natural reasons to keep stepping into the manor. On paper, the gameplay could become repetitive. However, just like the best examples of the rogue-like genre, each failed attempt only pushes the player to keep trying harder on their next playthrough. It’s a deceptively engrossing game, with the soft coloring and charming art design further lulling the player into the game’s balance of narrative and puzzles.

Why Time Has Only Made Blue Prince More Impressive

Blue Prince, on paper, might have seemed like a fairly straightforward but forgettable game. However, the strength of the execution and the solid design of the actual exploration paid off handsomely for Tonda Ros. The game received rave reviews and won several awards, positioning Ros as one of the industry’s most exciting new voices. It helps that the game tells a complete story without closing out the world. Ros has been up front about having little interest in making a direct sequel, instead suggesting he could explore more of the world through different styles of game. In the meantime, the rogue-like elements of Blue Prince make it the ideal comfort game to return to.

Playing through it can be a rewarding challenge, especially for players who have a preference for thought-provoking puzzles over non-stop action. Discovering clues to other mysteries about the lore and Simon’s family gives players more reason to return for multiple playthroughs, finding out more about the world and what happened to it in the process. The expansion beyond Steam to other platforms has also increased the viability of the game, turning it into an easily shareable experience for players who have consoles and want to explore the mansion with a friend or family member by their side.

Blue Prince works because of the almost storybook quality that underlines the entire experience. With the benefit of a year, the game’s strengths stand out even more so in comparison to the rest of the industry. Indie titles are often a space ideally tailored for invention and innovation, but there’s something to be said for the uniquely charming, low-key relaxing, and deeply engrossing approach to narrative game design in Blue Prince. It’s a game you can play a hundred times, a hundred different ways, and it stands out as one of the best modern examples of what an inventive approach to game design can result in.