5 Recent Video Games With the Best Openings

A great opening can define an entire video game. Within minutes, players decide whether a world feels worth exploring, whether characters are compelling, and whether the gameplay delivers on its promises. Some titles spend hours building momentum, but some games understand the importance of making a strong first impression. Through cinematic storytelling, memorable set pieces, or immediate gameplay hooks, these openings grab players from the very first moment and refuse to let go.

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Recent years have produced some of the most impressive introductions in gaming history. Developers have become increasingly skilled at blending narrative and gameplay, creating openings that establish stakes while showcasing core mechanics. Whether through emotional storytelling, explosive action sequences, or intriguing mysteries, these games demonstrate exactly how powerful a first hour can be. Here are five recent video games that delivered unforgettable openings and immediately convinced players they were in for something special.

5) Final Fantasy XVI

image courtesy of square enix

Final Fantasy XVI wastes no time establishing its dark fantasy setting and political conflict. The game opens by introducing players to Clive Rosfield and the kingdom of Rosaria while simultaneously laying the groundwork for a continent divided by power struggles, magical resources, and the terrifying Dominants who wield the power of Eikons. The battle between Phoenix and Ifrit is one of my favorite moments across all the games I’ve played.

What makes the opening so effective is its cinematic presentation. Square Enix combines large-scale battles, character-driven storytelling, and dramatic worldbuilding in a way that immediately communicates the game’s tone. The introduction showcases stunning visuals while presenting a story filled with betrayal, war, and tragedy.

The opening hours culminate in one of the most shocking sequences in the franchise’s history. By the time players gain full control of Clive’s journey, the stakes have been clearly established. The emotional impact of these early events carries through the entire game and remains one of the strongest introductions in modern RPG history.

4) Baldur’s Gate 3

image courtesy of larian studios

Larian Studios begins Baldur’s Gate 3 with one of the most creative openings ever seen in a role-playing game. Players awaken aboard a Mind Flayer Nautiloid ship after being infected with a parasite that threatens to transform them into a monstrous creature. The premise immediately creates urgency and mystery, and the characters we meet shortly after only add to this.

The opening succeeds because it introduces players to the game’s systems organically. Combat, dialogue choices, exploration, companions, and environmental interactions are all presented within the first hour. Rather than overwhelming players with tutorials, the game encourages experimentation and rewards curiosity.

The Nautiloid sequence also establishes the scale of the adventure ahead. Players encounter devils, dragons, Mind Flayers, and other powerful forces before even reaching the first major area, which is also a treat itself. It is a spectacular opening that demonstrates exactly why Baldur’s Gate 3 became one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the decade.

3) Black Myth: Wukong

image courtesy of game science

Few recent games begin with as much spectacle as Black Myth: Wukong. Drawing inspiration from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, the game opens with a breathtaking confrontation involving Sun Wukong and heavenly forces, specifically Erlang, who is such a joy to fight. The sequence immediately showcases the game’s visual fidelity and action-focused combat.

Developer Game Science uses the introduction to establish the mythological world while presenting players with stunning cinematic moments. Massive enemies, fluid combat animations, and impressive environmental design combine to create an opening that feels larger than life. This continues throughout the game as players steadily build strength and fight more and more impressive bosses.

Beyond the spectacle, the opening effectively introduces the mystery surrounding the Destined One and the journey ahead. Players quickly understand that they are entering a world filled with legendary figures, ancient conflicts, and dangerous challenges. The combination of visual excellence and strong worldbuilding makes it one of gaming’s most memorable recent introductions.

2) Prey

image couretsy of bethesda

Arkane Studios’ Prey features one of the most surprising and cleverly designed openings ever created, and it remains one of my favorites. Players begin what appears to be a normal day in the life of Morgan Yu. The sequence feels routine and grounded, encouraging players to settle into the game’s world.

Then everything changes. The reveal that Morgan is trapped inside a simulation remains one of the most effective twists in modern gaming. In a matter of moments, players realize that the reality they believed was real is anything but. The reveal transforms the entire experience and immediately creates questions that drive the narrative forward.

What makes the opening exceptional is how perfectly it reflects the game’s themes. Prey constantly challenges perceptions, encourages investigation, and rewards curiosity. The opening accomplishes all of that before players even fully understand what kind of game they are playing. Few introductions have been as clever or as memorable.

1) Clair Obscur: Expedtion 33

image courtesy of sandfall interactive

Few games in recent memory have delivered an opening as emotionally powerful as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Sandfall Interactive immediately introduces players to a haunting world where humanity faces extinction through the actions of the mysterious Paintress. The premise alone is captivating, but it is the execution that elevates the experience, especially after the beach scene.

The opening hours focus heavily on character relationships and the desperation surrounding Expedition 33’s mission. Players quickly understand the gravity of the situation and the immense burden carried by those chosen to confront the Paintress. Every conversation and story beat reinforces the urgency of the journey.

What truly separates Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is how effectively it combines emotional storytelling, striking art direction, and turn-based combat. The opening creates instant investment in the characters while showcasing the game’s unique visual style and combat systems. By the end of its introduction, players are fully committed to discovering what lies ahead, making it one of the strongest openings in recent gaming history.

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