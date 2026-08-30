D&D’s Newest Magical Subclass Combines Two Of The Game’s Best Archetypes Together

Seven new subclasses are coming out with the release of Dungeons and Dragons‘ latest expansion book, Arcana Unleashed, including a couple from past versions of the game. This gives the designers behind the overhauled 5.5e rules for the iconic TTRPG a chance to rework underused archetypes from older editions. One such character path was re-defined in Unearthed Arcana (UA) playtesting, before being polished further to become official content in D&D once again.

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Arcana Unleashed is all about magic, with the Wizard alone having four subclasses brought back in the expansion for players to try. The book also comes with over 30 new spells, giving characters of all kinds a chance to diversify their magic if they can use it. Some classes even got additional archetypes after getting one already in the last gameplay expansion, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, marking another way players can make interesting characters from their same preferred role.

Arcana Unleashed Adds The Arcana Domain Cleric Subclass For Combining Wizard & Cleric Magic

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Arcana Domain is a subclass of the Cleric that combines many traits of the Wizard into its design, creating a path for characters who want to channel magic from divine origins and studied knowledge. Arcana Domain Clerics view magical powers as a gift from the heavens to be studied, giving them access to more secrets and potential to wielding spells effectively. This turns characters into the ultimate combination of utility and support, removing limitations on magic that normally are associate with the Cleric.

Arcana Domain Clerics amplify their magical power the moment players take the subclass at Level 3, gaining access to features like Modify Magic to alter their Channel Divinity. All Clerics can use Channel Divinity to activate holy symbols and unleash various magics, but with Modify Magic, this subclass takes that innate skill and morphs it to support your creative spellcasting. By expending a use of Channel Divinity, a player can fortify a spell, causing its target to gain Temporary Hit Points equal to 2d8 plus the Cleric’s level.

This makes it so that spells like Cure Wounds are even more potent, or a protective magic like Protection from Energy comes with an added restoration to someone’s vitality. At the same time, players could also use Modify Magic to make a spell more tenacious, at least whenever it forces a creature to make a saving throw. By once again spending a Channel Divinity, the Arcana Domain Cleric can roll a 1d6 and subtract that number from a creature’s saving throw, causing a possible success to turn into a failure instead.

Modifying Spellcasting Allows This Cleric Archetype To Support Their Party In Fascinating Ways

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Although not as changed as other subclasses in Arcana Unleashed from its original version, the modification of magic in the Arcana Domain Cleric is much more streamlined in 5.5e rules. Being able to enhance your magic is made even better when you realize that the subclass gains access to a variety of great spells on its own, including:

Detect Magic

Magic Missile

Magic Weapon

Nystul’s Magic Aura

Counterspell

Dispel Magic

Arcane Eye

Leomund’s Secret Chest

Bigby’s Hand

Teleportation Circle

Players who take this subclass at Level 3 also gain the Student of Arcana feature too, which gives them the Arcana skill proficiency or a proficiency with a skill of their choice from those available to the Cleric. This adds to the Intelligence angle of this subclass, giving players a chance to learn two Wizard cantrips of their choice too. Whenever the Arcana Domain Cleric gains a Level, they can replace one of the chosen cantrips with another Wizard cantrip, adding the flexibility that class has to its spellcasting.

The adjustments this subclass makes to Cleric magic only gets stronger at later Levels, with some features even adding magic to their normal actions. At Level 6, the Arcana Domain gains the Dispelling Recovery ability, which only activates when a Cleric casts a spell that uses a spell slot to restore Hit Points or end a condition on a creature. As part of whatever action, bonus action, or reaction that took, that Cleric can cast Dispel Magic as well without using an additional spell slot. This feature can be restored by resting, but it represents a strong combination of magic.

Straightforward Features Are Supported By Player Creativity With What Spells They Learn

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Arcana Domain Clerics don’t really learn any other features until Level 17, where they simply gain four more Wizard spells of the sixth, seventh, eighth, and infamous ninth Level. This makes the subclass’ limits only tied to what magic a player chooses, merging the natural supportive skills of the Cleric with the endless possibilities the Wizard spell list can offer. This alone can make the subclass a fan-favorite archetype in D&D when truly creative players are at the helm, forging the best blend of magic that party members love to have around.

The combination of magical might and divine strength in this subclass can create characters tied to Wisdom, Strength, Intelligence, or some combination of the three, building something unique depending on your vision. Being able to modify magic and gain Wizard spells as a Cleric is wonderful for characters looking to aid their party or be the person who gets the party out of a tough spot using the right spell. Among all the refined subclasses in Arcana Unleashed for Dungeons and Dragons, the Arcana Domain Cleric is sure to be a sleeper hit over time.