D&D’s Latest Spellcasting Subclass Makes Big Changes to One of the Game’s Strongest Classes

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is the latest gameplay expansion book for Dungeons and Dragons, introducing seven new subclasses to the 5.5e rules of the game. Two archetypes are brand-new, but the other five are all ones that existed within the 5th Edition version of the TTRPG, now having been reworked to fit within the new systems adopted in 2024. Following Unearthed Arcana playtesting, one returning subclass has gained even more changes to mark its official re-appearance, perhaps creating the strongest version of it yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big highlights of the new book are the Reanimator Artificer and Hollow Warden Ranger subclasses, the latter of which has given the Ranger class an incredibly strong option for players to try. Most of the Ravenloft: The Horrors Within subclasses come from the “Horror” themed UA from 2025, with their popularity marking their update and transition into the expansion. Although some subclasses remained unchanged from their UA version, most have been tweaked to address player feedback, refining them into unique opportunities for creative characters.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Changes The Shadow Sorcerer After Playtesting Feedback

The Shadow Sorcerer is a subclass that has existed in D&D since the Xanathar’s Guide to Everything supplemental books was published for original 2014 5e rules. An ever-popular and darker role for the innate spellcasting Sorcerer, this subclass was a heavily requested one to return for 5.5e, making its refreshed debut in 2025’s Horror UA. However, this version of the Shadow Sorcerer was heavily changed, losing many features that drew players to it. Ultimately, its UA version wasn’t received well, leading to plenty of feedback that likely influenced how it now appears in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within.

Now on (technically) its third iteration, the Shadow Sorcerer has all but overhauled its older features, mixing both new ideas and classic old mechanics into something fresh. The biggest example of this comes from the Level 3 features you get when taking the subclass, which includes the nostalgic Eyes of the Dark and Strength of the Grave. Eyes of the Dark remains modified from the UA, giving characters Darkvision of 120 feet and Blindsight within a range of 10ft. You can also see through spells you cast that create an area of Darkness normally.

Out of all the new subclasses for Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, the Shadow Sorcerer might have the most starting features, as Strength of the Grave and Eyes of the Dark combines with several Shadow Spells your character gains as they level up in the archetype. At Level 3 alone, you get Bane, Darkness, Inflict Wounds, and Pass Without Trace, with other powerful magic coming at later levels. Spells like Summon Undead, Hunger of Hadar, Greater Invisibility, Phantasmal Killer, Contagion, and Creation are all available to the subclass once you reach Levels 5, 7, and 9 over time.

One Of The Weaker Renditions Of An Older Archetype Has Kept Its Strongest Features

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Strength of the Grave remains unchanged from older versions of the subclass, letting players possibly survive a hit reducing them to 0 Hit Points for extra endurance. However, while this feature is a strong way of keeping a character alive, it typically doesn’t help a subclass that was notoriously weak in comparison to other Sorcerer archetypes. The Divine Soul, Clockwork Soul, and Aberrant Mind subclasses have often been considered “stronger” than the Shadow Sorcerer, even if Strength of the Grave adds a greater capability for survival than the class is used to.

That being said, the new Shadow Sorcerer in the 2026 Ravenloft book improves the returning feature, making it far more viable than before. Strength of the Grave still requires a Charisma saving throw to activate, and doesn’t trigger when your character takes radiant damage or a critical hit, but the benefits of the ability have been enhanced. Instead of dropping to 1 Hit Point, which can easily be taken away again, you now gain a number of Hit Points equal to your 3x your Sorcerer level. This could let you survive longer, giving you multiple turns without going down.

Merging Past & Present Design Choices Has Created An Incredible Sorcerer Path For Players

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The rest of the revised Shadow Sorcerer combines the subclass’ best parts together, both from its original 5e design and the reworked UA idea players gave feedback on. For instance, the Shadow Walk feature at Level 14 returns from both, allowing a character to use a bonus action and teleport 120ft to spaces within Dim Light or Darkness. The Umbral Form ultimate feature at Level 18 returns too, although with far more mechanics than the first iteration of the archetype gets.

The new Shadow Sorcerer’s Umbral Form still allows you to move through physical spaces, but it also gives you resistance to all damage when entering the state as a bonus action. While you still take full damage from Radiant and Force damage in Umbral Form, Strength of the Grave is no longer a feature on this ability. With that ability going back to being a Level 3 mechanic, players have far more features to call upon when taking this subclass.

The most potent of these skills might be the Spirits of Ill Omen ability at Level 6, which lets a Shadow Sorcerer use the Summon Undead spell without using a spell slot, gaining a free ally that doesn’t require concentration to maintain. When you think about how Sorcerer characters already gain access to magic, this gives them even greater freedom to cast more spells. Although it still might not be the strongest path, the reworked Shadow Sorcerery subclass for D&D‘s latest edition is arguably the best version of it yet, providing a unique theme for a spellcasting character.

What do you think about the changes to the Shadow Sorcerer in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!