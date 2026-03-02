Disney’s Team Is Excited to Bring the Disney Afternoon Collection to Modern Gamers

Back in the 1990s, Disney featured some of the best animated programming around in the Disney Afternoon with hits like DuckTales, TaleSpin, and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, to name a few. Those hit television shows spawned some of the best video games of the era, and fans have been returning to them for years as they’ve been re-released and enhanced for different consoles. Disney is back at it with new releases of not six, but eight of its hit ‘90s games in an all-new collection available right now on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.

While Disney has previously released six of its classic ‘90s games on modern devices, this collection marks the first time that two previously released games are making the leap to modern systems. These include Bonkers from the Super Nintendo and Goof Troop. They’re packaged alongside DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck. The collection is now available for digital download, and physical copies (which come packed with tons of extra goodies) will ship for both systems on May 29, 2026. You can pre-order your physical copy directly from Atari here.

We had the opportunity to interview the folks at Disney & Pixar Games to get their take on the new release. The team is incredibly excited about The Disney Afternoon Collection and was happy to share details about what went into making it, including new content and more.

All the Games Packed Into The Disney Afternoon Collection

Image courtesy of Atari

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers was released by Capcom in 1990 for the Nintendo Entertainment System and in arcades, based on the hit Disney Afternoon series of the same name. It was a big seller upon release, moving more than 1.2 million copies of the popular platformer, which features single-player and two-player co-op modes. It was previously included in the 2017 The Disney Afternoon Collection, released on the PlayStation 4, PCs, and Xbox One, making its inclusion in the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions a new option for Nintendo fans.

Image courtesy of Atari

In 1993, fans got the chance to dive back into a sequel in Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, a platformer released by Capcom on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Gameplay is similar to the first title, and it was also included in the 2017 release alongside its predecessor. When it was released, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 was just as popular as the first one, as it’s another entertaining platformer that allows for cooperative and single-player modes. While there wasn’t another sequel in the franchise, the game ends with hints at the potential for one, which only makes the plot more compelling.

Image courtesy of Atari

Darkwing Duck was another hit for the Disney Afternoon. It got the video game treatment in 1992 with one version released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, developed by Capcom, and another on the TurboGrafx-16, published by Turbo Technologies, Inc. The version included in The Disney Afternoon Collection is the more popular Capcom title, which was later ported to the Nintendo Game Boy. Gameplay is similar in structure to Mega Man, and it’s a fun platformer that did well with critics and players upon release, ensuring it’s an ideal candidate for inclusion in the new The Disney Afternoon Collection.

Image courtesy of Atari

DuckTales was the powerhouse of the Disney Afternoon, as its success is what spawned pretty much everything else. The series launched in 1987 and was incredibly successful, releasing 100 episodes across four seasons. It inspired one of the best platformers of the late 1980s, and that’s the game that’s included in The Disney Afternoon Collection. There was a 2013 remaster that included high-resolution graphics and the original voice cast, but that’s a separate game. The OG 8-bit version is back on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and it’s better than ever!

Image courtesy of Atari

In 1993, Capcom released DuckTales 2, a sequel to the previous game. Like its predecessor, it’s all about Scrooge McDuck romping about the globe, collecting whatever treasures he can find. It’s also similar to Mega Man in that the player has the option regarding which missions to undertake instead of following a strict linear path. It also had a Game Boy port, though this wasn’t as well-received as its predecessor’s handheld version. DuckTales 2 was previously ported to the 2017 compilation and is back in The Disney Afternoon Collection for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Image courtesy of Atari

Capcom kept itself busy throughout the late 1980s and early ‘90s, developing and publishing some incredible Disney content. The company’s games were all of high quality, and TaleSpin is no exception. The 1991 game is a scrolling shooter in which Baloo and Kit fly about delivering cargo for Rebecca Cunningham. They must contend with Air Pirates who try to thwart their every move, making for an exciting adventure. The first version of the game was released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and it was ported to the Game Boy the following year. It was previously part of The Disney Afternoon Collection, released in 2017.

Image courtesy of Atari

Bonkers is a brand-new addition to The Disney Afternoon Collection, which is something fans of the original 1994 Super Nintendo platformer can certainly appreciate. The game is based on the TV series of the same name, and hasn’t been ported to modern systems in over 30 years, so its inclusion is a pretty big deal for ‘90s Disney fans. The game is a side-scrolling platformer, where Bonkers must apprehend a thief who’s made off with three important treasures from the museum in Toontown. Despite being a fun game with excellent replayability, it hasn’t been re-released until now.

Image courtesy of Atari

Another new game that’s included in The Disney Afternoon Collection for the first time is Goof Troop. The game was first released in 1993 on the Super Nintendo and is an action-adventure title with single or two-player modes, in which players take on the role of either Goofy or Max. The Capcom game is another fantastic addition to Disney’s ‘90s classics, and it has finally been re-released in this new collection after more than 30 years. This is a big deal for fans of the original SNES title because playing it before the release of The Disney Afternoon Collection wasn’t easy.

Disney & Pixar Games’ VP and GM, Luigi Priore, and Technical Director Robert Griffis’ Interview With ComicBook

Image courtesy of Atari

ComicBook: The Disney Afternoon Collection games released in the 1990s are some of the best platformers of the decade. What made you decide to bring them back in a new collection for the Switch 2 instead of developing a new title based on a more recent Pixar or Disney animated film?

Robert Griffis: Our heritage games strategy is to feed gamer fan nostalgia through the best games across our brands. The Disney Afternoon Collection delivers on this demand as a collection of great games and has the added bonus of being based on a classic lineup of afternoon cartoons. So, you can see the appeal! This release is something we’ve wanted to do for a while and felt the time was finally right.

Luigi Priore: At the same time, we try to find innovative ways to have our classic characters show up in our newer titles. You can see them in games like Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Speedstorm. We’re lucky to have such a wide roster of iconic characters and stories to leverage in different ways.

ComicBook: Continuing on that, do you see Nintendo Switch 2 as an opportunity to revive these Disney Afternoon titles for a new audience? And is it an indicator for more potential re-releases or new releases from this TV block?

Robert Griffis: Absolutely! This is a great chance for folks to relive the games they grew up with. At the same time, it’s also a great opportunity to let the next generation of Disney fans experience these timeless classics. For parents like me, it can be a chance to do both, reliving our favorite games while also sharing those experiences with our kids at the same time.

ComicBook: How have the original six games in The Disney Afternoon Collection been enhanced or adapted for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in terms of quality-of-life updates?

Robert Griffis: Players have access to the same quality-of-life updates featured in the original release. This includes the ability to Rewind to correct mistakes and Save your progress anywhere. The collection also has a Gallery featuring behind-the-scenes materials, archival content from the Disney vault, and a Music Player where fans can enjoy the original soundtracks from all eight games. The six NES games feature Time Attack and Boss Rush speed-running modes with online leaderboards.

ComicBook: Bonkers inspired three video games in the 1990s. What made you decide to dig into the Disney Vault to add one to The Disney Afternoon Collection, and why did you settle on the Super Nintendo version for this re-release?

Robert Griffis: We wanted to provide a new way to experience the classic collection, and we’re always looking for ways to surprise and delight fans. So, we felt it was a good opportunity to include the additional titles to give everyone a chance to either revisit the games or experience for the first time. Bonkers and Goof Troop are great games, also tied to afternoon programs of the same name, so they were a natural fit.

ComicBook: How does the 2026 edition of The Disney Afternoon Collection differ from the 2017 release outside of the addition of Goof Troop and Bonkers?

Robert Griffis: The updated collection has been adapted to run great on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. We’re excited for the next generation of fans to experience these games.

ComicBook: Disney has a long history of collaborating with Atari, going back to the Atari 2600. How has working with Atari on this release influenced the game’s development, and has it differed from your previous work with Capcom on the 2017 edition?

Robert Griffis: Since Digital Eclipse was the developer on the 2017 collection, it made absolute sense to have them expand upon the previous collection. Atari has been a great partner. I appreciate their passion in preserving gaming history and giving classic games new life.

ComicBook: There was a point when there were Disney games coming out every year – sometimes with multiple releases in a year – but that’s slowed down. Do you anticipate more frequent releases going forward?

Luigi Priore: We’re focused on bringing great experiences with Disney & Pixar characters and worlds to our fans, whether through remastering classics and launching them on new platforms, like with The Disney Afternoon Collection, or providing new experiences and stories through brand-new games. Most recently, we launched Disney Solitaire, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s third expansion – Wishblossom Ranch – and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes, and we have more exciting updates coming to our live service games this year.

We take a thoughtful approach with our projects, looking for the right partner at the right time, and will continue to do so as we look to upcoming launches in the Disney & Pixar Games portfolio.

ComicBook: While the Afternoon Collection is certainly exciting, we’d be remiss if we didn’t ask about the biggest title in your lineup: Kingdom Hearts 4. It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard about the project. Can you share any updates on that?

Luigi Priore: We’re excited for Kingdom Hearts 4 and that the franchise still continues to delight fans even as we are nearing its 25th anniversary. We don’t have anything else new to share at this time, but can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come.

