Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Still Hasn’t Brought Back Content Players Want

The new features in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles help elevate an already incredibly game, whether it’s through full voice acting, quality-of-life features, or enhanced gameplay. The strategy and story of this title has been re-imagined well, earning it plenty of praise since the remaster’s release back in September 2025. However, based on recent updates for the game, it is still missing some content that could make it the definitive version of the genre-defining RPG.

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Technically, there are five versions of Final Fantasy Tactics, starting with the “Classic” version released for the PlayStation 1. Next would be FF Tactics: War of the Lions, an edition that was created for mobile and Switch devices, with Final Fantasy Tactics Advance and Advance 2 coming out for the GameBoy Advance and Nintendo DS respectively. FF Tactics: Grimoire of the Rift also launched for the Nintendo DS, but the original game, War of the Lions, and 2025’s The Ivalice Chronicles are often considered the three most “complete” packages for the FF Tactics experience.

June 2026 saw a surprise update for FF Tactics‘ remaster, with The Ivalice Chronicles gaining a few new features the original title never had. This came alongside a myriad of other quality-of-life systems, such as the ability to let you see a unit’s status effects easily, an option to remove all of a unit’s gear with one input, and other functions. One of the biggest changes comes from the Zodiac Compatibility mechanic, which gives players a way to see how good or bad two units could theoretically work together to help form the best army strategies possible.

Removing gear from units is actually a good plan in FF Tactics, as it marks that unit as “weak,” therefore attracting enemy attention. This can be a distraction technique to trick enemy AI, at least for a short amount of time. At the same time, the new Zodiac Compatibility reveals some hidden mechanics that have long determined how systems in FF Tactics function. Knowing how well units pair up reveals more interactions behind their star signs, such as the amount of damage they deal and HP they recover due to the relationships they build.

The update also added New Game+, giving players the opportunity to replay missions with stronger units. This also gives you a chance to revisit content you may have skipped on a first playthrough, including some optional story beats. New Game+ doesn’t have any additional enemy scaling or new difficulty options, but it does give you a chance to play as guest characters for longer. Since some units don’t get unlocked until later, New Game+ gives you more time with those characters, even if you won’t be fighting any secret bosses or face new challenges only available in a replay.

Content From Beloved Versions Of FF Tactics Still Remains Lost Through The Remake’s Exclusion

Although some fans are excited about New Game+ and The Ivalice Chronicles‘ updates, others are still asking for content from other versions of the game. Mainly, veteran players have been requesting for features from The War of the Lions version of FF Tactics. Budget and development resources have restricted what the remaster can and can’t include, but some of the smaller details in The War of the Lions are enjoyable for those who have a respect for Final Fantasy‘s extensive history.

For example, The War of the Lions includes a new job character class, a feature now returning for FF7 Revelation as an homage to the series’ past RPG titles. The infamous Onion Knight class is exclusive to War of the Lions, as well as some interesting story content through some scenes that only that edition of FF Tactics has. The character Balthier from Final Fantasy 12 is also a guest featured in The War of the Lions, with far more importance than some of the other figures within the game.

Unlike some of the other guest characters, Balthier is a reminder that FF12 and FF Tactics take place in a shared world, making this crossover content something that fans have wanted to see restored for quite some time. Not every fan is happy that New Game+ was prioritized over War of the Lions content, with some claiming that there isn’t much reason to carry units to a replayed adventure. Even if some gear and optional party members are easily missed, the lack of additional challenge makes this endgame choice less engaging.

It’s unclear whether the New Game+ update marks the end of support for the remaster, of if other content is planned for the future. Features from War of the Lions, Grimoire of the Rift, or either of the Advance games could be included in other patches, slowly developing the game into the best edition of the iconic RPG. Some new content might also be created for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, not only giving players what they want, but building something new for beginner and returning fans alike.

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