SEGA Announces It Is Releasing a New PS5 Console Exclusive This October

Developer GPTACK50 is teaming up with SEGA to release a PS5 console exclusive on October 21. A “console exclusive” refers to a game only available on a single console platform, in this case, PlayStation. What makes it not a true exclusive game is the fact that it is also set to be available on PC. Meanwhile, there is no word of a PS4 version, just like there is no word of a Nintendo Switch version nor an Xbox version. These versions could come, but it looks like if they do, it will be after launch.

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More specifically, the duo have announced that the action RPG, Stupid Never Dies, is set to release on October 21. This game was first announced by GPTACK50 — led by former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi — back on December 11, 2025. At the time, there was no word of Sega’s involvement. Now, it has been revealed that Sega will co-publish the game. This is set to be a debut release from GPTACK50, which itself is a subsidiary of NetEase. As noted, the team is notably helmed by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who worked as a programmer on the first two Resident Evil games and Dino Crisis before becoming a producer on Dino Crisis 2. After this, his producing credits include Resident Evil 4, Dino Crisis 3, Devil May Cry 4, Resident Evil Zero, Resident Evil Remake, Resident Evil 6, Dragon’s Dogma, and Mega Man 11. With a producer, it is always tricky to tell how instrumental they are to the creative process of any game, as some cross over into this realm while others don’t. Whatever the case, Kobayashi is one of the most prolific video game producers of the 21st century, so his first new game since leaving Capcom is automatically noteworthy.

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A Very Stylized Action RPG

For those just learning about Stupid Never Dies, it takes place where skeletons, werewolves, lizardmen, and other monsters are a part of everyday life. In this world, you play a bottom-rung zombie named Davy who braves a deadly dungeon in order to fulfill his promise to his frozen dead human GF Julia, which is to bring her back to life.

Additional salient details — such as how long the game is, whether it will have PS5 Pro enhancements, and how much it will cost — all have yet to be delivered.

Unfortunately for the new IP, releasing in October 21 means it is releasing within a day or days of games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Final Fantasy Resonance, which means it could struggle for oxygen. To this end, unless it’s a Game of the Year-contender good, this game will likely live or die by how much it costs, which will be determined by how much it cost to make, because wallets will be tight around this time of year. For what it is worth, it looks straight out of a different era of video games, in the best way possible.