Halo’s Long-Awaited Arrival on PlayStation Is a Bust, According to New Data

Since the first game released in 2001, Halo has been an Xbox exclusive franchise. That means it felt like a really big deal when Xbox revealed that Halo: Campaign Evolved would release for PS5. After all, it marks the first time a Halo game has been available on PlayStation since the franchise began. In theory, that means a ton of gamers who never got to experience the games can finally play them for the first time. But in practice, it seems like Halo on PS5 felt like a bigger deal than it really is.

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With Xbox now returning to console exclusives, Halo: Campaign Evolved might well be the only Halo game to ever release for PlayStation. According to data from Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker, that will not be a massive loss for PlayStation owners. While Halo: Campaign Evolved got off to a relatively strong start on Xbox, the game ranked 29th for most-played games on PlayStation at launch. Despite strong sales, it seems many PS5 owners aren’t all that eager to actually play the game.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Fails to Capture Active PlayStation Audience Despite Decent Sales

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At first glance, Halo: Campaign Evolved looks to be off to a solid start on PlayStation. It quickly became the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store at launch. In theory, this means that PlayStation fans were indeed eager to experience Halo on their preferred console for the first time in franchise history. But Circana’s data about who is actually playing the game does muddy the waters quite a bit.

Just a day after the newest Halo game launched, Circana’s Mat Piscatella shared an update on the game’s active players across platforms. On Xbox, Halo: Campaign Evolved ranked as the platform’s 4th most-played game. On Steam, it performed slightly worse at 14th place. But as for PlayStation? Just 1% of the platform’s active users were actually playing Halo: Campaign Evolved, placing at 29th for the most-played game on PS5 at launch. That means even if people rushed to buy Halo for PS5, many of them weren’t actually playing it.

According to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, on July 28th Halo: Campaign Evolved ranked 4th in US DAU on Xbox platforms (8% of total Xbox players on that date launched the game), while placing 14th on Steam (2% of actives) and 29th on PlayStation (1% of actives). — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-07-29T15:59:09.082Z

Piscatella attributes this to the “massive challenge for new games in an environment dominated by the live service behemoths.” And he’s got a point. Both Marvel Rivals and Fortnite had big events going on right around the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, and those are just examples I can list off the top of my head. But it might also suggest that PlayStation owners like the idea of Halo on their consoles more than they enjoy the game itself.

It’s early days, so it’s hard to say for sure whether Halo: Campaign Evolved will fail to captivate on PS5 long-term. We’re just now going into the game’s first full weekend on the platform. Some gamers no doubt wanted to save an immersive single-player campaign for when they have more time to really sink into the game. Still, the gap between active players at launch on PlayStation and Xbox certainly suggests the game hasn’t been an immediate smash hit on PS5.

At the end of the day, sales are likely going to matter more for Xbox than active players anyway. The game has sold pretty well on PlayStation, and that might well make the controversial move to bring Halo to PS5 worth it. That said, a lack of active engagement makes it all the more likely that the next new Halo game will once again return to Xbox exclusive status.