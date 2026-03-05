Forget Haunted Chocolatier, The Spooky Farming Sim We Really Need Comes Out This Summer

The last few years have been a bit of a mixed bag for fans of farming sims and similar so-called cozy games. Frankly, a lot of the new cozies that have come out recently have missed the mark, for a number of reasons. That leaves many farming sim fans returning to the tried-and-tested options, such as Stardew Valley. 2026 is looking better so far, with Pokemon Pokopia snagging an impressive Metacritic rating. But even so, many farming sim fans are placing their hopes and dreams on Stardew creator Concerned Ape’s next game, Haunted Chocolatier.

Don’t get me wrong, the game looks great. And Concerned Ape’s track record suggests it will be. But Haunted Chocolatier is likely still a long way away, if it comes out at all. And in the meantime, there’s another spooky coded farming sim that I personally can’t wait to get my hands on. The game in question is vampiric farming sim Moonlight Peaks, which was first revealed back in 2023. Developer Little Chicken, alongside publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous, recently confirmed the release date for this long-awaited spooky farming sim. And I frankly cannot wait.

Moonlight Peaks Is the Cozy Vampire Game of My Dreams

Image courtesy of Little Chicken, XSEED, and Marvelous

It’s no secret that, despite being something of a scaredy-cat, I’m a big fan of vampires. I braved the jump scares to play Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, but I really want is a nice, slice-of-life vampire game. And with Moonlight Peaks, I think I’m finally going to get it. The game combines the delights of farming sims with a magical world full of vampires, werewolves, witches, and more. And for those who don’t like pixel art, I’ve got more good news – Moonlight Peaks features a charming 3D art style with a perfectly witchy color scheme.

I’ve had my eye on Moonlight Peaks for a while. Not as long as, say, Witchbrook, but the wait for a vampire farming sim like this certainly feels long enough for an immortal. So, I was thrilled when Moonlight Peaks finally revealed its release date. Better yet, it’s coming out in just a few months, hitting multiple platforms on July 7th. That’s just enough time for all of us to make a little space after Pokopia. If you haven’t yet fallen in love with this game like I have, here’s the release date trailer for a sense of the vibe:

As you can see, this game is poised to deliver spell-casting, magical crops, potion-making, and flying around as a tiny bat. In fact, there’s a whole Vampiric Skill Tree to unlock. Not to mention the friendship and relationship mechanics many farming sim fans want to see in this kind of game. And that art style? Adorable. But spooky, in a cozy way. It’s quite different from something like Haunted Chocolatier, but for those eager for a more magical spin on the farming sim, I think Moonlight Peaks is going to deliver.

A Day One Switch Launch Could Make Moonlight Peaks The Farming Sim of the Year

Image courtesy of Little Chicken, XSEED, and Marvelous

Like many games, Moonlight Peaks was initially only confirmed for PC. However, alongside its release date announcement, the farming sim also revealed that it’s coming to consoles. Moonlight Peaks will arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 when it launches on July 7th. I often say that the Switch is the go-to home for cozy games, and I stand by the statement. Lining up a full release for PC and the Switch family of consoles is the perfect move for a game like this one.

There’s something about a farming sim that just makes me want to curl up with my Switch in handheld mode. That’s how I played many hours of Stardew Valley, and it’s how I generally do most of my cozy gaming. I know I’m not alone in that, either. So, seeing that Moonlight Peaks will be on the Switch and Switch 2 right at release has me feeling extra excited for this one. Not being a Switch 2 exclusive is great for those who still haven’t upgraded to the new console, too.

I often find that farming sims and life sims pick up a bigger audience on Switch than on PC. That’s not always the case, as early access games like Fields of Mistria have plenty of Steam attention. In fact, Moonlight Peaks already has over 20K wishlists on Steam, and that’s fresh off its release date announcement. And if Moonlight Peaks is as good as it looks, its arrival on Switch and PC on the same day could make it the most popular farming sim released this year.

Are you looking forward to Moonlight Peaks?