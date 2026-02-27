Stardew Valley Fans Have a Pretty Important Question About One of the New Marriage Candidates

February 26th marked the 10-year anniversary of Stardew Valley. The popular farming sim has maintained a steady and dedicated fanbase for the past decade. And its creator, Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, continues to release new updates that keep the aging farming sim feeling fresh. Not long ago, he confirmed that Stardew Valley will get another major update, after previous comments suggested the 1.6 update could be the last big influx of new content. We didn’t know too much about what Stardew Valley 1.7 would entail. But in a recent stream celebrating the game’s 10th birthday, Barone confirmed 2 new marriage candidates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last few weeks, Barone has been teasing the addition of 2 new marriage candidates in Stardew Valley 1.7. But they weren’t officially revealed until the 10th anniversary celebration on February 26th. In the lead-up to the big announcement, fans were casting their votes for the most desired marriage candidates. Alas, the Wizard is still not a viable option for your future spouse. Instead, Clint is the new bachelor added to the list of marriage options. Meanwhile, Sandy is our new bachelorette. Plenty of folks are angry to see Clint, hardly a fan favorite, instead of the Wizard or another more beloved male character. But there’s less chatter about Sandy, despite a small detail that suggests a new lore drop could be incoming alongside her eligible bachelorette status.

Image courtesy of Concerned Ape

It’s no secret that many fans are disappointed to see Clint as the new bachelor for Stardew Valley. Much of the game’s lore isn’t exactly favorable to the blacksmith, who is considered a bit of a creep by many fans. But the real issue is that so many players really, really wanted to marry the Wizard. Getting Clint instead is quite a blow. But for the most part, fans are fairly happy about the other new marriage candidate coming in Stardew Valley 1.7. Sandy, best known as the proprietor of the Oasis store in Calico Desert, will be the other new addition to the marriage roster.

Unlike Clint, Sandy’s existing lore is pretty limited. She mostly stays at the Oasis, not really venturing out very often. On rare occasions, she can be seen walking around the desert with Emily. Otherwise, she tends to stick to her shop. But that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about her.

Sandy does have existing heart events in the game already, but they’re pretty bare bones and mostly consist of getting gifts in the mail. However, some of her dialogue reveals a few more details about the character. And that includes one that could have pretty big implications for her role as the farmer’s future spouse. You see, Sandy is not her real name. This is revealed through a dialogue where she mentions, “My name’s not really Sandy, you know. It’s just good for business.”

Despite this mysterious comment, Sandy’s real name has never been revealed. But as many Stardew fans are pointing out, it’d be pretty wild if we can marry the shopkeeper and still never learn her real name. This has many fans speculating on whether Concerned Ape will reveal Sandy’s real name in one of the new heart events for Sandy, or if it will remain a mystery. My money’s on a name reveal, because as one Redditor puts it, “Imagine marrying someone and not knowing their real name.”

It’s likely that both Clint and Sandy will get new lore drops as part of their romance candidate heart events when Stardew Valley 1.7 arrives. One thing Barone did not reveal during the livestream is the release date for this next major update. He tends not to share this information until he knows the update is ready to go, so it may be a while yet before we have a firm date on when we can start the process of marrying Sandy (or whoever she really is).

Will you be returning to Stardew Valley when the new update comes out? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum