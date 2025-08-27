Stardew Valley Creator Reveals New Haunted Chocolatier Details in Extensive Thread

It’s been many years since Stardew Valley first came into our lives, and yet, many gamers still return to Grandpa’s farm time and time again. However, many fans have been eagerly looking forward to the creator’s next project, Haunted Chocolatier. Since Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, first revealed the spooky new pixel art project, we’ve gotten bits and scraps of new info. But what we actually know about the new game is still pretty sparse, as Barone takes his time to get the game right. However, he shared some new insight with fans via a social media thread recently.

Earlier this year, fans learned a bit more about the timeline for Haunted Chocolatier via a few interviews with Barone. But since then, we haven’t heard much about the new game in progress. That is, until now. Barone took to X to share a brand-new Haunted Chocolatier screenshot. The screenshot reveals a never-before-seen area in the game, with a fall-inspired color palette that’s perfect for this time of year. But as exciting as the new screenshot is, the real excitement lies in the series of details ConcernedApe dished out in response to fan questions in the thread on X.

Fishing and More Confirmed for Haunted Chocolatier

Eager fans hopped into the replies on Barone’s latest post to ask about Haunted Chocolatier. And the Stardew Valley creator replied to several questions, revealing some new tidbits about his next game.

While many of his replies are simply thanking fans for their enthusiasm, a few new details about the game are tucked away in the conversation. I’m rounding them up here so you don’t have to scroll the whole thread to learn what’s new.

First and foremost, Barone has confirmed that there will be a fishing mechanic in Haunted Chocolatier. Fishing is, of course, a key part of Stardew Valley. But with the new game’s focus on creating chocolates, gathering fish wasn’t necessarily a given. As ConcernedApe revealed, however, “There is fishing” in Haunted Chocolatier. Whether it will be the same divisive mini-game as in Stardew Valley remains to be seen.

Barone also confirmed a few details about the soundtrack for the new game. The music in Stardew Valley is one of its strong suits, leading to a full-on symphony tour to showcase the sounds of the game. One fan asked if “that one song… the one with the oboe and piano” would make an appearance, and ConcernedApe confirmed that this song, previously revealed in the teaser trailer, would be returning for the actual Haunted Chocolatier game.

Next up, ConcernedApe also shared a bit about how he decides on music for his games. Specifically, a fan asked, “Do you do music specifically for an area, or do you make a bunch of music and then decide where it’ll go?” In response, the Stardew Valley developer confirmed he usually makes the music and slots it in later. However, he notes that he does sometimes try to make music “with a specific area or moment in mind.” This isn’t his preference, though, and he finds it easier to make the music, then slot it in later.

While this isn’t a ton of new information about the game, the screenshot and new details mark the biggest influx of truly new Haunted Chocolatier info we’ve seen in a while. From the screenshot and Barone’s willingness to share more, it looks like the project is making good progress. That said, we still don’t know when Haunted Chocolatier will release, and it may well be years away.

What do you think of the new Haunted Chocolatier screenshot? Are you excited to know that fishing and a new soundtrack full of excellent music are in the works? Let us know in the comments below!