After 9 Years, Highly Anticipated Cozy Game Finally Gets Release Window

Way back in 2016, cozy gamers got exciting news about an upcoming magical school cozy game. And no, we’re not talking about Hogwarts Legacy here. The game in question is cozy magical RPG Witchbrook from indie developer Chucklefish, best known for their previous game, Starbound. Many witchy cozy gaming fans have been eagerly waiting for news on this game ever since it was first revealed. After so long with virtually no updates from the developer, many of us had started to lose hope entirely. But in today’s Nintendo Direct showcase, Witchbook has finally revealed a release window at long last – and it’s coming out this year.

Today’s Nintendo Direct showcased new gameplay footage that really digs into the pixel art vibe of Witchbrook. Most notably, the trailer finally confirms a release window for this highly anticipated cozy. We don’t have an exact date, but Witchbrook is set to release for Nintendo Switch in Winter 2025. As the game has previously only been confirmed for PC via Steam, this trailer is also the official reveal that Witchbrook will be coming to many cozy gamers’ preferred handheld system. With that release window, it’s likely to arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2, so gamers may well be able to load it up on the new console through backwards compatibility, even if it isn’t a dedicated Switch 2 title.

Along with confirming the Witchbrook release window, this new trailer gives us a deeper look at the gameplay and art style of the game. And it’s shaping up to be one of the most beautiful cozy magical school games out there, with in-depth gameplay that will include multiplayer!

What We Know About Witchbrook Gameplay So Far

In this new announcement trailer, Witchbrook gives us a good look at the magic school we’ll be attending, complete with pixel-art staircases, bookshelves, courtyards, and plenty of students in iconic witch hats. We also get a look at a few brooms in flight, confirming that flying lessons will be a part of our magical studies, along with summoning circles. But the game’s world doesn’t appear to be limited to Witchbrook College, as the trailer also reveals travel via moped to a nearby cozy town with a bookstore, flower shop, donut cafe, and a beautiful park. And yes, witches can fly high above the town on their brooms.

Much of the trailer showcases vibes and hints, but what we’ve seen certainly looks exciting. The trailer also confirms that Witchbrook will involve co-op online play, with up to four players experiencing the magical journey together. This alone sets it apart from previous magical school games, including Hogwarts Legacy, which is much more of a solo gaming experience.

Flying on a broomstick in Witchbrook

For a more in-depth look at gameplay, here’s the list of gameplay features as shared by Chucklefish:

Enroll as a witch-in-training at Witchbrook College

Immerse yourself in the bustling seaside city of Mossport

Learn new magical abilities to support yourself, local businesses, and the community

Make friends and find romance amidst a colourful cast of datable characters

Spend time between classes however you choose; from foraging in the deep woodland, selling crafts at the Sunday Market, taking part in seasonal events, and much much more!

Renovate and customise your cozy woodland cottage and transform the surrounding garden

Express your unique aesthetic with customisable clothing, hair and accessories

Adventure with friends! Up to 4 players can experience Witchbrook together in online co-op

In addition to the Nintendo Switch as confirmed during today’s direct, Witchbrook is confirmed to release on PC via Steam and Xbox consoles when it arrives in Winter 2025.

