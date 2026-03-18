Free Steam Game Is Perfect for New World of Warcraft Players

Games like World of Warcraft can be incredibly immersive — which means it’s also very easy for the game to be overwhelming. Especially for newer players or returning gamers, the deluge of custom options, class archetypes, and strategic approaches can sometimes feel like it’s too much to take in all at once. While there are plenty of guides and walkthroughs that can provide players with some good tips, the best way to learn will always be to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s why something like Vellum: Raid Night Study is perfect for players. Designed by developer Alvios Games, the spin-off of the rougelike Vellum is a great way for players to practice ahead of World of Warcraft‘s next batch of raid bosses. It’s a clever and charming approach to what is essentially an extended tutorial mission, making it an essential pick for players who are still trying to master their WOW potential.

What Is Vellum: Raid Night Study?

If you or someone in your orbit is trying to get better at World of Warcraft, then Vellum: Raid Night Study Hall might be right up your alley. With World of Warcraft‘s upcoming Midnight Season 1 expansion introducing three new raids, Vellum is designed to make that experience less daunting. The game is currently available free to play on Steam, and as of writing, features eight different practice encounters. Each one of these is modeled after one of the raids that’s set to be available in World of Warcraft. The creatures have been renamed (take the upcoming raid boss Voidspire, who has been dubbed the “Annoyed Spire” in Vellum), but the principle of the idea remains the same.

The bosses will give players a better idea of how to approach raid bosses, with the repurposed assets from the indie rougelike Vellum giving players the feeling of a practice round over the massive designs of the in-universe raid bosses. During the battles, the players will be able to use a resource mechanic and specific attacks to try and bring down the bosses, while dynamic tips and an in-game codex provide tips and information behind the specific game dynamics. Alvios Games is the company behind the title, although it also takes overt inspiration from Pineapple Raid Guides and its own approach to helping players adjust to raid mechanics. It’s a cute concept, and the sort of thing that a game like World of Warcraft needs.

Why Raids Can Be Intimidating — And Games Like Vellum Are So Useful

Raids are a common element of massive multiplayer games, with everything from the intricate battles of World of Warcraft to the streamlined approach of Pokémon Go highlighting how the style of boss battle can be a communal experience. Taking down a truly massive threat alongside a lot of other adventurers is a particularly exciting way to play a game, adding a sense of community and collective agency to the mission. It’s also something that can be really intimidating, especially for newer players or returning fans. World of Warcraft, in particular, has some truly awe-inspiring raid battles for players to unite against, but the sheer depth of gameplay options and mechanics can make it a difficult prospect to dive into.

With World of Warcraft looking to expand its player base, stuff like Vellum: Raid Night Study Hall might be exactly what Blizzard needs. It’s a charming way to introduce players to mechanics that might seem overwhelming otherwise, presented in a purposefully light style that removes much of the potential stress that is naturally associated with such a mechanic. The handy guide makes it a useful resource to players who are returning to the game, and may even be a solid way for experienced players to return to basics — and develop an appreciation for the underlying approach to raid bosses that can get lost in the sheer scale of the conflict.

For players who are still figuring out what they want to do and how they want to do it, something like Raid Night Study Hall is a perfect pick. It’s a simple and straightforward approach that makes the process easy to learn. It underscores the underlying game design that all raid bosses fundamentally share, putting emphasis on the player learning naturally through combat instead of just giving a bunch of instructions and key commands. It’s the sort of game that makes other games better, faster, and more engaging. Especially if Blizzard wants to continue attracting new players to the long-running MMORPG, then it’s important that they not feel like they’re getting homework. While they need to learn a lot to be effective in the game, something like Raid Night Study Hall makes that process entertaining and engaging on its own terms instead of simply making it another tome that the players have to memorize before they can actually start having fun.