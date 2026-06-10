Gundam Rogue Orbit Needs To Take The Right Lessons From Armored Core 6

The reveal of Gundam Rogue Orbit also showed off heavy mech action in its gameplay, where players use special skills and melee attacks to take on dangerous enemies. From small groups to large bosses, it looks like this game will rely on a player’s sense of timing and coordination with their mech to dominate fights. When compared to the combat excellence of FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6, Gundam Rogue Orbit has some similarities that can be refined for a truly special experience.

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Armored Core 6 was excellent due to its combat, which varied depending on the type of mech you built for yourself. At this time of writing, it is unknown whether the mech seen in Gundam Rogue Orbit‘s trailer is the one players will use for the full game, or if there will be levels of customization to the mobile suit. Although not the only Gundam game to be announced this year, Rogue Orbit‘s 2027 release window gives a lot of time for speculation.

Gundam Rogue Orbit Could Benefit From Large Mech Customization Options From AC6

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

From what we can see in Gundam Rogue Orbit‘s trailer, the mech players pilot wields an incredibly large sword, one that players can charge for more explosive melee strikes. In addition, a rifle of some kind was used against enemies in the non-gameplay cinematic, while signature Funnels from the Gundam series were seen often. With Funnels shooting at enemies while you perform other actions, the trailer suggests layers of depth to combat in this game.

An extremely fast blink dash, a jetpack, and tethering or AoE attack follow-ups seem to only support Gundam Rogue Orbit‘s combat complexity. This reflects Armored Core 6 in many ways, as that game also gives certain mech builds the ability to perform very similar actions. For example, AC6 gives players the means to dash incredibly quickly while using a mech with light Weight, while equipping some weapons allows for melee strikes to become a core play style. That being said, FromSoft’s title ensures that route is only the tip of the iceberg players can explore.

Armored Core 6 truly evolves when players have the capacity to build different types of mechs, with each acting in far different ways. This may manifest through sheer weapon variety, with players able to equip a unique item in their mech’s two arms and shoulder slots. On the other hand, players might equip parts that drastically change how mechs work, such as quad legs allowing the ability to float or substituting legs for treads to grant extra Weight but sacrifice mobility.

Every tool in your AC6 arsenal has a specific damage value, Weight, or other property that directly contributes to how your mech controls in missions. The nearly endless customization this offers is something that could inspire Gundam Rogue Orbit, giving players the option to build the Gundam of their dreams. Although it’s doubtful that Rogue Orbit would try to emulate the depth of AC6‘s mech personalization, having ways to change up your play style would be welcome to keep gameplay interesting.

Greater Variety In Play Styles May Add Replayability To An Already Action-Packed Gundam Game

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Simply having various weapon options or exchangeable abilities could help Gundam Rogue Orbit‘s gameplay evolve beyond the small clips shown. The biggest lesson this game could take from Armored Core is adding layers of complexity to how a player builds out their Gundam, with room for experimentation as they unlock new tools. For example, a player could forgo having Funnels at all as a sacrifice, instead opting to wield a weapon that does far higher damage in risky, short bursts. With creative choice tied to personalizing gameplay, players will never get bored going through Rogue Orbit‘s missions.

Gundam Rogue Orbit doesn’t need to be an incredibly tough game like any Armored Core, but it might need to broaden its gameplay beyond just hacking and slashing everything in sight. Movements and parry systems already set a good foundation, but giving players a wide variety of build options would lead to many satisfying moments of creating the right Gundam for a particular challenge. With how intense bosses already seem to be, having a way to change up your play style could be incredibly important as you play.

Considering the level of variation between Gundam mobile suits throughout the series’ history, fans are already expecting ways to transform their mech into a favorite suit from the many iterations of the franchise. While it is unknown how much customization will be present in Gundam Rogue Orbit, if it borrows any elements of mech building from Armored Core 6, fans might get exactly what they want.

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