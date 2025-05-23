Armored Core 6 Gets Surprising New Update

Developer FromSoftware just issued an update for its incredibly difficult mech action game Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. This may come as a surprise to players as it’s the first update the game has received this year. Specifically, the last update for the game launched seven months ago, in October 2024. While it isn’t the most exciting patch the game has received since its launch in 2023, it features some worthwhile fixes players will welcome with open arms.

Probably the most important fix with this new update is related to the player AC. Specifically, hit detection has been improved on certain frame configurations that were previously more difficult to hit. The Core “AC-J-120 Basho” got an increase in its Booster Efficiency Adj., while the Bipedal “Nachtreiher/42E and Bipedal “VE-42A” both got an AP increase. Additionally, adjustments to stagger behavior for enemy ACs and a bug that prevented ACS load buildup have been dealt with in this patch.

Here are the full patch notes for the new Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon update, which is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam today:

A new patch has been distributed to adjust game balance and apply bug fixes. Please apply the latest patch before playing the game.

Targeted Platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

MAJOR ITEMS INCLUDED IN THIS UPDATE

Bug Fixes and Other Improvements

【Player AC related fixes】

・Hit detection has been improved on ACs with certain Frame Part configurations that made them more difficult to hit. The following adjustments have been made after taking the effects of these improvements into account:

・CORE “AC-J-120 BASHO”: increased Booster Efficiency Adj.

・BIPEDAL “NACHTREIHER/42E”: increased AP

・BIPEDAL “VE-42A”: increased AP

・Adjusted stagger behaviour for enemy ACs when multiple hit detections are registered simultaneously

・Fixed a bug that prevented ACS load buildup under specific circumstances

【System related fixes】

・Fixed a bug in the DECAL menu that allowed images used to exceed the layer limit

・Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash under specific circumstances

【Online match related fixes】

・Fixed a bug that caused the opponent AC not to display correctly

Once the update file has been applied, the version number at the lower right corner of the title screen will show as follows:

App Ver. 80

Regulation Ver. 1.08.1 ※See below

This update is required for online play.

We hope you continue to enjoy ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON.

※NB: On PS4, PS5, XboxOne and XSX|S, the latest patch will not download if the game is set to boot in offline mode. Please check System Menu > Network Settings to make sure the game will boot in online mode and download the latest patch.

Gamers interested in checking out Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon for PC via Steam or PlayStation consoles are in luck. The game is currently on sale for $35.99. While the game is available for Xbox consoles, unfortunately, it is not discounted on the Microsoft Store at this time.