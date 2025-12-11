How Many Times Has Skyrim Actually Been Re-Released? (& Which Versions Are Actually Worth It)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim first released during the PS3/Xbox 360 era in 2011. Since then, the game has been re-released with new editions and for modern consoles so often, it’s basically a meme. Most recently, Bethesda treated us to the “new and improved” Switch 2 edition (the improved part seems to be up for debate). As people once again joke about the plethora of Skyrim re-releases, I got to wondering… just how many new versions of Skryim are there, exactly? And which of them are actually worth the cost to repurchase the same game?

It’s no secret that I’m a big Skyrim fan. It’s one of those games that formed my identity as a gamer and, to a lesser extent, a person. See: sweet roll sticker on my gaming laptop. But as for rebuying the thing? That, I’ve only done once, when I no longer had an Xbox 360 to play it on. But clearly, people are out here buying new versions of Skyrim, or Bethesda wouldn’t keep giving them to us. So, here I am doing a deep dive into how many versions of Skyrim have actually come out over the years, and which ones truly make significant changes worth grabbing.

The Sum Total of New Skyrim Editions As of Late 2025

Courtesy of Bethesda

The first Skyrim release was, of course, its original version, which arrived simultaneously for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in November 2011. We’ll count that as one, since it came out at the same time as was, more or less, the same version of the game. But since then, here’s what we’re looking at in terms of different versions of Skyrim.

Skyrim Collector’s Edition (2011)

This version came out alongside the Standard Edition and included collectible perks. The game itself, however, was no different. So, I’m not counting this as a re-release, but it is a version floating around out there that’s going to run you a different price than the original standard version.

Skyrim Premium Edition (2012)

Released just over a year after the original game, the Premium Edition was largely a shiny new Collector’s Edition. It featured the original game and a bunch of goodies, including a t-shirt, novel, and strategy guide. This came with a bonus disk full of background material as well, so while the game itself didn’t see any significant changes, I do think we can consider this a re-release, given it came a year after the game dropped.

Skyrim Legendary Edition (2013)

This is the first new version of Skyrim that truly made any significant changes. The Skyrim Legendary Edition bundles the base game with all 3 of its DLC (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn). It also came with some new features, including its namesake Legendary difficulty level. A true re-release.

Skyrim Special Edition (2016)

This version of Skyrim is a remaster designed to bring the game up to modern (at the time) consoles. It was released for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 initially and, like the Legendary Edition before it, came with the 3 DLC bundled in.

Skyrim for Nintendo Switch (2017)

Bethesda’s beloved RPG arrived on the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and it brought its DLC along with it. This version is more or less a port of 2016’s Special Edition, but designed to survive as best it can on the Switch. This is the version I personally played most recently, and honestly? It does just fine.

Skyrim VR for PlayStation (2017) & PC (2018)

Remember that time Skyrim released a VR edition? Neither did I, but it happened, so on the list it goes. It originally released for PlayStation VR and later ported to PC. This version brings together the original game and its DLC, “re-imagined” for VR. It’s actually pretty well-liked for those who don’t fear VR motion sickness like I do.

Skyrim: Very Special Edition for Alexa (2018)

This started as a joke trailer poking fun at the number of Skyrim re-releases already around by this time. However, the joke eventually turned into an actual Amazon Alexa skill that lets you “play” a scaled-back version of Skyrim using voice commands. It’s more of a gimmick than anything, but it happened, so onto the list it goes.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition (2021)

When Skyrim turned 10, Bethesda saw an opportunity, and they ran with it. This new version was simultaneously released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, arriving on Switch shortly after. This brings together the original game, its DLC, and a bunch of Creation Club content. These creations add a ton of new elements to the game, with quests, items, horses, and armor in the mix.

Skyrim Switch 2 Edition (2025)

This is the newest addition to the Skyrim re-release club, arriving in 2025. It is essentially the Anniversary Edition, but enhanced for Switch 2. Those enhancements include improved visuals, faster load times, and “optimized performance.” So far, the reception to this has been mixed, with some gamers saying the game doesn’t run particularly well even with the improvements.

Altogether, Skyrim has re-released with actual new versions about 8 times, with 9 total releases for Skyrim, including its debut. This number is up for debate if you want to consider each console a separate release, which would make the number a good bit higher. After all, the game has been released for 12 different consoles at this point. But in my opinion, if it’s a simultaneous release on multiple platforms, that really only counts as one re-release.

Which Versions of Skyrim Are Worth Your Coin?

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Okay, so. We’ve got multiple versions of Skyrim over the years, but which ones are actually worth your while? First up, not every version is still readily available. It’s pretty tough to actually buy the OG version these days, as it’s been replaced on most storefronts. But if you’ve never played the game before (how?), that is a perfectly acceptable place to start. Similarly, Collector’s Editions tend to be pretty pricey from resellers these days. But if you want a modern edition of Skyrim, you still have some options.

However, in my humble opinion, you may as well go in for the game bundled with its DLC. That’s going to give you the most gameplay hours and is a true upgrade. So, I’d say Skyrim: Special Edition is a solid option that’s worth grabbing even if you played the original. It’s got the remastered graphics and DLC content, but won’t run you quite as much as the Anniversary Edition. This version is priced at $39.99 but frequently goes on sale across platforms.

If you’re a true Skyrim obsessive who is forever on the brink of your next playthrough, the Anniversary Edition may well be worth it. Thanks to the Creation Club content, it does genuinely expand the game, and it’s only $10 more than the Special Edition. This version goes on sale less frequently, but it’s not unheard of.

As for Skyrim VR? If you like VR games, it seems like it’s honestly a pretty solid port of the game. If you have a VR headset and want to step into the role of Dragonborn once again, this is a new way to do it.

