These 4 Iconic Skyrim NPCs Need to Cameo in Elder Scrolls 6

At this point, I think most Bethesda fans expect we’ll get at least a few more Skyrim re-releases before The Elder Scrolls 6. After all, the Skyrim Switch 2 edition just shadow-dropped into existence, while Todd Howard has suggested the next game in the series is still a ways off. Since Bethesda hasn’t told us much of anything about The Elder Scrolls 6, fans are left to speculate and daydream. Despite many rumors, everything from the setting and beyond is pretty much still a mystery for the next Elder Scrolls game. We do, however, know about a few characters who will be present.

The team at Bethesda has already confirmed a handful of memorial characters who will be added to The Elder Scrolls 6. This includes the beloved Skyrim Grandma and some key members of the Elder Scrolls community. But while we’re adding character cameos to The Elder Scrolls 6 for fun, why not fantasy draft the Skyrim NPCs we’d most like to see return?Sure, the game will likely be set outside the Skyrim region, but boats and magic exist. Even if it’s a bit unlikely, I’d love to see these 4 fan-favorite Skyrim character show their faces again in The Elder Scrolls 6… whenever it finally arrives.

4) Ralof

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Though I’m partial to “Let me guess, someone stole your sweet roll,” Ralof argubly has the most quoted line in all of Skyrim. I’m speaking, of course, of the game’s opening lines, “Hey, you. You’re finally awake.” It’s Ralof who delivers these lines, making him the first character we meet in Skyrim, each and every playthrough.

How much you interact with Ralof afterward will depend on whether you follow him at Helgen and subsequently choose to side with the Stormcloaks in the rebellion. But even if you don’t come across Ralof again, he’s a familiar face to all Skyrim fans. I’d love to see him pop up for a quick cameo in Elder Scrolls 6, preferably remarking on the player’s relative state of consciousness if at all possible.

4) Lydia

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Whether or not you decide to become a Thane in every Skyrim city, you’ll almost surely be one in Whiterun. Getting in good with the Jarl of Whiterun is part of the main story, and doing so earns you your very first companion, the housecarl Lydia. This means that most characters have spent at least some of their playtime traveling the lands with Lydia.

Personality-wise, Lydia is more or less a typical warrior type. She doesn’t say too much, but she’s good with a weapon. But many of us would throw away our saves to ensure she doesn’t meet her untimely death, and seeing Lydia’s face again would make The Elder Scrolls 6 feel like home. Bonus points if she’s available as a companion yet again, but I’d settle for a quick cameo showing her retired life settled somewhere far from where she once traveled with the Dragonborn.

2) Paarthurnax

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Who can forget the moment we learned who truly led the Greybeards? After battling so many dragons, it’s a thrill and a shock to find Paarthurnax awaiting us at the Throat of the World. Though the Blades eventually ask the Dragonborn to kill Paarthurnax, many Skyrim players utterly refuse to do so. This wise old dragon is an ally and a guide to the player in the main storyline, and many leave him unharmed at the Throat of the World in each and every playthrough.

Naturally, if the Dragonborn did slay Paarthurnax, he couldn’t be alive in The Elder Scrolls 6. But let’s just go ahead and pretend that not doing so is canon, and that Paarthurnax lives on. I’d love to see him come up in the next Elder Scrolls game, even if only as a passing reference by someone who knows the story of the Dragonborn.

1) Serana

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Yes, Serana wasn’t introduced to Skyrim until the Dawnguard DLC. But at this point, I think it’s safe to say the vampire is one of the game’s most beloved NPCs. Many Skyrim fans love her sarcastic nature as she accompanies the player, making her a top choice for companions in the game.

Given that she’s a vampire and more or less immortal, Serana could live on regardless of how many events separate the two Elder Scrolls titles. And Bethesda could even go for some redemption here by letting her be a marriage option this time around, no mods required. But most of all, I just want to see what she’s been up to since dispatching her father.

