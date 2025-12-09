The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Just Got Another Re-Release 14 Years After Launch

Over 14 years after it first launched, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has today been re-released once again by Bethesda on a new platform. Over the past decade, Skyrim has been the butt of plenty of jokes due to how often it has been ported or remastered by Bethesda to new hardware. Despite this, Bethesda hasn’t shown any inclination to slow down with these re-releases, primarily because people still play Skyrim in droves. As such, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the acclaimed RPG has now come to the biggest new gaming console of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, Skyrim is now natively available on Nintendo Switch 2. Specifically, the version of Skyrim that has hit Nintendo’s new console is that of the Anniversary Edition, which comes with all of its post-launch expansions. While the Switch 1 version of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition was already playable on Switch 2 via its backward compatible functionality, Bethesda has now taken advantage of the upgraded Nintendo console’s new features to incorporate improved visuals, shorter load times, better performance stability, and Joy-Con 2 mouse support. All in all, this could end up being the best version of the game that can be played on portable devices.

Play video

If you’re looking to pick up this new Switch 2 edition of Skyrim, you might be able to do so without having to spend a dime. This release on Switch 2 is completely free for those who already happen to own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Switch 1. So if you already bought the game before, all you’ll have to do is visit the Nintendo eShop to snag its upgraded option and begin downloading it.

For those who simply own the base version of Skyrim on Switch 1, you’ll instead have to pay $19.99 to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition. And if you haven’t purchased any version of Skyrim whatsoever on a Switch platform before, Anniversary Edition normally retails for $59.99.

While this is simply the latest version of Skyrim to come about, it surely won’t be the last. With future consoles on the horizon, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the game remastered or re-released once again down the road. Hopefully, though, Bethesda will instead release The Elder Scrolls VI in the years to come and finally give us the long-awaited sequel to Skyrim.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!