The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Now Available on PC

PC players, it’s time to join in on the fun and experience the world of Tamriel like never before: in Virtual Reality! The infamous RPG experience has previously been available only for PlayStation VR owners, but now Steam is in on the action and fans of the latest installment in the franchise can now take out enemies and shout from the mountaintops straight from their PC!

According to Bethesda:

“Skyrim VR contains the complete critically-acclaimed core game as well as all its official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn – in one package. Soon you can experience the breathtaking scale of Skyrim in virtual reality on SteamVR.

In Skyrim VR, battling cursed Draugr, exploring rugged mountainsides and hunting fearsome, ancient dragons is more immersive than ever, aided by a made-for-VR control scheme that allows players to move, hack and slash at foes, and cast powerful magic with real-life movements.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or taking on the horned mantle of the Dragonborn for the first time, Skyrim VR for SteamVR promises an epic journey in virtual reality across a massive world for you to explore any way you choose.”

The virtual reality adaptation is now live and available for everyone to enjoy, making it available for both SteamVR and PlayStation VR for those looking for a new way to experience Tamriel.

I’ve had a little experience with the VR version of this game myself and though I am a huge Elder Scrolls fan, I found the transition into virtual reality a jarring one. Unlike the Fallout VR adaptation, Skyrim’s controls seemed a bit off though I will say being able to explore all of my favourite places up close and personal was an incredible treat. And yea, giants are just as scary in VR as they are normally. More so, yikes!

As per the official Steam listing:

A true, full-length open-world game for VR has arrived from award-winning developers, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose. Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the future of the Empire hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesied hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand amongst them.