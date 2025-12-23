All New Mega Stones in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC & How to Get Them

Pokemon Legends: Z-A may not have given us a brand-new generation of Pokemon designs, but it has certainly delivered new Mega Evolutions. The base game introduced new Mega Evolutions for 26 Pokemon, which meant collecting the Mega Stones for each. Now, the Mega Dimension DLC has added 19 more Megas for players to encounter. And of course, that means new Mega Stones to track down. Like the base game, the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC offers a few different ways to get ahold of those new Mega Stones. So if you’re looking to Mega Evolve ’em all, you might need a little help.
In the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC, there are two main ways to get new Mega Stones. First, you can earn them by encountering new Rogue Mega Evolutions in Hyperspace Lumiose. These battles are checkpoints along the way after you complete each Hyperspace Survey mission. But those aren’t the only ways to earn Mega Stones. Some Pokemon will appear as Hyperspace Side Missions, and their Mega Stones will be earned by defeating them in these smaller side battles (often without the help of your allies). So, here’s every new Mega Stone from the Mega Dimension DLC and how to get them.
All Mega Stones Obtained From Rogue Mega Battles in Hyperspace Lumiose
To get the Mega Stones for these Pokemon, you’ll need to hit the Mega Dimension story beats that unlock their Rogue Mega battles. In most cases, you will also have a chance to catch the Pokemon and add it to your team, making it easy to Mega Evolve right away. Since these unlock in story order as you complete the new Main Missions, they are listed in order of appearance.
- Absolite Z (Mega Absol Z) – Rogue Mega Battle after completing Hyperspace Survey 01
- Staraptite (Mega Staraptor) – Rogue Mega Battle after completing Hyperspace Survey 02
- Tatsugirinite (Mega Tatsugiri) – Rogue Mega Battle after completing Hyperspace Survey 03
- Meowsticite (Mega Meowstic) – Rogue Mega Battle after completing Hyperspace Survey 04
- Heatranite (Mega Heatran) – Rogue Mega Battle after completing Hyperspace Survey 05
- Darkranite (Mega Darkrai) – Rogue Mega Battle after completing Hyperspace Survey 06 and making the Bad Dreams Crueller donut
All Mega Stones Obtained Through Mega Dimension Side Missions & Wild Zone Encounters
Some Mega Evolutions will be hanging out in Side Mission portals to Hyperspace Lumiose or as randomized Wild Encounters. These Rogue Megas are still pretty tough to defeat, but you’ll do it without the aid of Korrina and Urbain/Taunie. Here is every Mega Stone you’ll obtain via a Side Mission or random encounter in Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension. Because many are random spawns, they’re listed in alphabetical order for your browsing convenience.
- Chimechite (Mega Chimecho) – Defeat Mega Chimecho as a random Wild Encounter in a Hyperspace Wild Zone. Look for the “Unidentified Mega Stone” message
- Crabominite (Mega Crabominable) – Battle the two Mega Crabominable found via the Side Mission 101 Hyperspace Distortion
- Glimmoranite (Mega Glimmora) – Defeat Mega Glimmora as a random Wild Encounter in a Hyperspace Wild Zone. Look for the “Unidentified Mega Stone” message
- Golisopite (Mega Golisopd) – Defeat Mega Golisopite in a random Wild Encounter in Hyperspace Wild Zones. Look for the “Unidentified Mega Stone” message
- Golurkite (Mega Golurk) – Defeat Mega Golurk in a random Wild Encounter in Hyperspace Wild Zones. Look for the “Unidentified Mega Stone” message
- Lucarionite Z (Mega Lucario Z)– Battle & defeat Korrina in Side Mission 197 (available after completing all Hyperspace Missions in the DLC)
- Magearnite (Mega Magearna) – Talk to Jett at Quasartico Inc. and complete Side Mission 195 (available after completing all Hyperspace Missions in the DLC). This mission also gives you a Level 80 Magearna that you can Mega Evolve using the stone.
- Raichunite X (Mega Raichu X) – Battle the Raichu duo via Hyperspace Side Mission 139
- Raichunite Y (Mega Raichu Y) – Battle the Raichu duo via Hyperspace Side Mission 139
- Scovillainite (Mega Scovillain) – Defeat Mega Scovillain in a random Wild Encounter in Hyperspace Wild Zones. Look for the “Unidentified Mega Stone” message
- Zeraorite (Mega Zeraora) – Complete all Hyperspace Missions and the first two EX post-game missions. Then, complete Side Mission EX3 and defeat Rogue Mega Zeraora
Mega Stones Available Only Via Ranked Battles & Future Releases
As of now, just one of the new Megas is available only by completing Pokemon Legends: Z-A Ranked Battles. During Season 4, you will need to reach Rank S to obtain Baxcalibrite and Mega Evolve Baxcalibur. The rank and availability may change with subsequent Ranked Battle seasons.
It is not currently possible to get Garchompite Z. It’s likely the Mega Stone for Mega Garchomp Z will be released down the line, either as a Ranked Battle reward or Mystery Gift mission similar to those for Diancie and Mewtwo.
