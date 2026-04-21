LEGO Batman’s Newest Costume Reveals Do One Thing I Wish All Superhero Games Did

With its upcoming release in May 2026, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been introducing new costumes for players to unlock within the game. The latest Lego Batman is shaping up to a promising superhero action title, celebrating the iconic character’s history across all mediums. The way this game approaches cosmetics is something that all superhero titles could learn from, with greater reverence to what helped shape a character’s popularity in the first place.

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One of the biggest selling points of this Lego Batman game is how it meshes Batman: Arkham-style combat with a number of references to each era of film featuring the character. From the original Tim Burton 1989 film to Matt Reeve’s The Batman from 2022, there are homages to almost every live action Batman movie ever made. With content from the comics and animated shows featuring Batman too, Legacy of the Dark Knight‘s inspiration comes from wherever the caped crusader appeared in popular media.

Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight Adds Absolute Batman & Other Looks As Official Costumes

Courtesy of TT Games

In a recent Dev Diary video showing off the extensive Batcave features in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, several additional costumes for the hero were shown off for the first time. This was the promote the Batcave’s customization options, were players could upgrade not only their own combat abilities, but also shift the look of Batman and his base of operations. While new looks for the Batmobile and mini-games within the Batcave are interesting, the revealed cosmetics go beyond player expectations.

Batman costumes revealed through the Batcave Dev Diary included the character’s look from Absolute Batman, the incredibly praised ongoing comic that sets Bruce Wayne is a very different universe. The Absolute universe is much darker, with Batman coming from a working class background, which his suit in Lego Batman reflects through its rougher parts, such as the large shoulder pads with spikes. Other obscure looks for Batman were shown too, such as the character’s samurai-like costume from the Batman Ninja animated films.

Among the costume reveals for Lego Batman already, the inclusion of Absolute Batman is surprising, but welcome. From its initial reveal, fan expectations were mainly for the game to solely reference Batman costumes from the movies and comics only, adopting the most common looks for the character with only one or two Easter Eggs. To see this game fully embrace even recently celebrated suits for Batman raises the bar higher, encouraging other superhero games to do the same.

Other Superhero Titles Tend To Keep Cosmetics Original Or Connected To The Same Sources

Courtesy of Insomniac Games

The inclusion of brand-new comic costumes and other designs from lesser-known media in Lego Batman shows how the game is pulling looks from pretty much every piece of Batman content ever made. This approach seems obvious, but other games featuring super-powered characters tend to limit their alternate looks. A good example of this comes from Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which creates many game-original costumes rather than drawing from some classic looks for either Peter Parker or Miles Morales.

Similarly, games like Marvel’s Midnight Sons or Marvel Rivals tend to have their own restrictions regarding how certain comic characters can appear. Marvel Rivals has a wealth of characters skins, but surprisingly few that are inspired from beloved comic appearances. For example, the Symbiote Spider-Man skin in Marvel Rivals discards some elements of the original black costume’s look in favor of a style more akin to the game’s custom aesthetic. In some ways, fun and exciting homages to character histories are too often ignored.

Varied Looks & Obscure References For Superhero Cosmetics Are Far Better In Games

Games have special opportunities to be a library’s worth of references to a superhero character’s past, making tons of Easter Eggs without having to make them be relevant to story plots or take up screen time. Unlocking outfits for Marvel and DC characters is part of what makes some of their games so much fun, with players able to use their favorites in every part of gameplay. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight understands this well, leaving no look behind for Batman from seemingly every single one of the character’s appearances.

Greater suit customization and variety in superhero games can satisfy a greater number of fans who live and breathe a certain character’s history from the comic medium. For every Easter Egg or reference, there will be a happy number of fans who appreciate the recognition and understanding that comes with its inclusion. Costumes from obscure parts of a character’s history is an easy way to do this, especially for a figure as storied as Batman. Original costumes can be great, but games can also be a celebration of a character’s look, both old and new.

For superhero games in particular, it may be better to pull from every varied comic look possible, rather than crafting original outfits that will be discarded in favor of a player’s favorite reference. The more obscure or interesting a character costume, the more fans will be excited to use it, as Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight proves with their newest outfit additions.

What new costumes do you want to see in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!