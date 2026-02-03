5 Best LEGO Games, Ranked

LEGO began developing video games in 1995, releasing LEGO Fun to Build for the Sega Pico, which was an educational console. Eventually, games like LEGO Island followed, and before long, licensed titles found their way onto PCs and consoles. There are dozens of great games, as most LEGO titles are an incredible amount of fun. We wanted to isolate the five best, so we looked at what LEGO had to offer and selected the top five LEGO games, limiting ourselves to a single entry per franchise. They’re ranked based on contemporary critics’ reviews, player popularity, and sales figures.

5) LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

Image courtesy of LucasArts

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures was released in 2008 as an adaptation of the first three films in the Indiana Jones franchise. It includes 84 playable characters from the various movies, each with their own special abilities. Its mechanics are based on the previously released LEGO Star Wars games and feature the same gameplay style. It lacks any mention of Nazis or their iconography to keep it family-friendly (and allow for sale in Germany), which didn’t damage its appeal whatsoever. Its graphics, gameplay, sound, and more make LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures one of the best LEGO games that’s as fun today as it was in ‘08.

4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

Star Wars was the first license LEGO acquired, so it makes sense that it produced more than LEGO sets of the franchise’s ships. The LEGO Star Wars games have been outstanding, and the best is 2022’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which adapts all nine of the franchise’s chapters into a single game. It boasts an impressive 380 playable characters, and while most come from the movies, many were drawn from Star Wars shows and other sources. The game is unusual in that it’s not linear. Like the movies it’s based on, you can play the individual trilogies in any order you like, which lets players jump in where they prefer. The Skywalker Saga was a massive hit, selling more than 5 million copies in three months.

3) LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

While the first LEGO Batman game was excellent, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes takes the lead over its predecessor and successor for its excellent story. It was adapted into a feature film that used some of the game’s cutscenes, just as its predecessor did. The game follows Batman, Superman, and Robin as they work together to stop the Joker and Lex Luthor, who plans on becoming President of the United States. They join forces with the Justice League, and the game features 60 playable characters, ten of which were added as DLC. LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes was a massive success, selling millions of copies while firmly cementing Batman as a key LEGO franchise.

2) LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1–4

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The Harry Potter LEGO games were split into two, though most fans prefer the first four years to the latter three. As the title implies, the game adapts Philosopher’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, and Goblet of Fire, allowing for 167 playable characters taken from those books. Gameplay is similar to other LEGO titles, though, as you might imagine, spellcasting plays a major part, as does potion-making. If you screw that bit up, you might accidentally turn your character into a frog, which is a fun little addition. LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1–4 was a success at launch, spawned a sequel, and remains a truly entertaining exploration of the magical world of Harry Potter.

1) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

While it isn’t the only one in the franchise, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is easily the best LEGO game as of writing. It’s built on the same mechanics and overall gameplay structure as LEGO’s other titles and includes 180 playable characters, 25 of which are available as DLC. The game’s story focuses on heroes joining forces to fight the combined efforts of Loki and Doctor Doom, who each command their own armies of villains. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes was a huge success and is the best-selling LEGO game ever made. While that’s not enough to take the top spot, the game’s overall connection to the Marvel Universe, its gameplay mechanics, and engrossing story certainly are.

