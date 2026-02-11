6 Forgotten Superhero Games That You Forgot Were Awesome

Superhero video games have a long history of bad eggs. Thankfully, that’s started to turn in recent years with great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Batman: Arkham Asylum. However, that era of stinkers did have a handful of hidden gems that were worth wading through the muck to find. These games aren’t going to be on the same level as modern greats, but they’re still worth playing. Before diving in, it’s important to note that this list isn’t meant to be the be-all, end-all. Instead, use this to help jog your memory about some classic superhero games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are six superhero games you forgot were awesome.

6) Comix Zone

Comix Zone launched on the Genesis in 1995. On the gameplay front, it’s a relatively standard beat ’em up with a few confusing puzzles and repetitive combat. With that, you might be wondering why Comix Zone is on this list.

Well, Comix Zone has one of the better visual gimmicks of the era. You play a comic writer/artist who is sucked into his own creation. It’s a neat effect that looked incredible at the time, captivating players as they fought their way through each comic book panel. While we’ve never gotten a proper sequel, Sega announced it was working on a film adaptation in 2022.

5) X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Sure, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is based on an awful movie, but the team at Raven Software didn’t let that hold them back. Especially if you picked up the Uncaged Edition, which earned an M rating for graphic violence.

See, Wolverine lets you play as a realistic version of the deadly superhero. This is not your standard Marvel affair. Wolverine shreds through his enemies, and when he takes damage, you’ll see the gristly details before his healing factor kicks in. It’s a little short, and the action can become repetitive, but there’s something special about taking a helicopter out of the sky using only your claws.

4) Freedom Force

Freedom Force takes things in a completely different direction. Not only does it feature completely original heroes, but Irrational Games’ 2002 hit is a real-time tactics game. That means it’s much slower than everything else on this list, but the tactical combat was some of the best of its era, helping pave the way for games like Marvel: Ultimate Alliance.

Unlike the other games I’ve mentioned so far, Freedom Force did perform well enough to get a sequel. Freedom Force vs. The 3rd Reich took the action back to Nazi Germany, so the team of superheroes can take down the dastardly Nuclear Winter once and for all.

3) The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction

The thing that’s so great about The Hulk is that he can absolutely wreck his opponents (and the city around him). That kind of wanton destruction should translate relatively well to video games, especially open-world games filled with things to break and throw around. Unfortunately, most developers haven’t been able to pull it off.

Thankfully, Radical Entertainment’s Ultimate Destruction is the exception. The team did exactly what everyone wanted from a Hulk game, giving players a world filled with enemies to toss around like ragdolls and buildings to destroy. It was the perfect adaptation of The Hulk, and we’ve never really seen anything like it since.

2) City of Heroes

City of Heroes is another game that uses totally original superheroes. This time, you get to create your own do-gooder (or villain with expansions) using Cryptic Studios ridiculously detailed character creator. Then, you hop into one of the best MMOs of the era, filled with content to dive into and people to meet.

Players loved it, and City of Heroes received more than 20 major updates over its eight years of production. Sadly, NCSoft shut off the servers in 2012, leaving many players hoping for a comeback. Those prayers were quickly answered with fan servers, which eventually got the publisher’s blessing to officially host the game, making it relatively easy to jump back into City of Heroes in 2026.

1) Batman: The Brave and the Bold – The Videogame

The 2010 game is immediately eye-catching because it looks almost exactly like an episode of the popular cartoon it’s based on. This side-scrolling beat ’em up feels like a throwback to ’90s classics on Wii and DS, making it a great game to dive into with friends.

Yes, it’s a bit simplistic because it’s targeting the family-friendly audience, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth playing through. If you are a fan of the show, you owe it to yourself to play through Batman: The Brave and the Bold – The Videogame. Seeing all the heroes Batman teams up with as you work your way through every level is a blast for fans.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!