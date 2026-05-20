Lies Of P’s Next Game Isn’t Exactly What Fans Expected

Lies of P was a sleeper hit among action RPGs, perfectly captured the Soulsborne formula of FromSoftware’s iconic games while establishing itself as something new and different. Both the base game and its DLC expansion, Lies of P: Overture, have been incredibly well received by fans, leading to many wondering what the next project in that game’s world will be. Developer Neowiz has revealed details around their next Lies of P title, but some of this information has been raising fan worries rather than excitement.

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The gameplay and story of Lies of P earned incredibly positive reviews for the game, helping separating it from just being a game like Elden Ring or another Soulslike. Much like how Shadow of the Erdtree was a massive expansion for Elden Ring, Overture was a similarly large addition to its game, creating a new story, bosses, and locations that led to even more praise from players. Since the DLC’s release, fans have asked for a theoretical Lies of P 2 announcement to continue the unique setting established in 2023.

Lies Of P’s Direction Moves Toward A Full-Scale Prequel Rather Than Continuing Its First Story

Neowiz has revealed information regarding its future development projects in an earnings report for Q1 2026, showing that a new Lies of P game has entered full-scale production. Reports claim that the game has reached a “vertical slice” step, suggesting that any work is still in its very early stages. However, while many fans expected this project to be a sequel to Lies of P, details have shown that the next game is actually a prequel to the events of the first game.

To many, this direction is contradictory to expectations, as the Overture DLC was a prequel as well. Initial fan reactions show some disappointment in yet another prequel to the events of Lies of P, especially since that game’s story did leave clues toward the series’ future. The cliffhangers and teases from the “true” ending of Lies of P suggested that the story would eventually focus on characters from those conclusive cutscenes, expanding Lies of P lore-heavy world.

Although fans were happy to dive into Krat’s past in Lies of P: Overture, not following up on the end-of-game teaser seems like a misstep. It is possible that the prequel could focus on areas outside of Krat to tell a story about the world’s past, this would only prolong any continuation of Lies of P‘s narrative. Now, if this was the only issue fans had with Lies of P‘s ongoing vision, this wouldn’t be a strong source of controversy. That being said, this only adds onto the biggest issue players are finding about the prequel’s development.

The Development Studio Behind Lies Of P Are Hiring An “AI Creator” For The Prequel’s Art

While listing the job openings for the next Lies of P game, developer Neowiz posted an opening for an “AI Creator,” specifically within an independent art R&D team at associated company Round8. Based on the job description, it seems like Neowiz is looking to hire someone that creates AI-generated visuals for some of the next game’s backgrounds, textures, and other assets. Despite details saying that the AI art will only be used to “improve efficiency of repetitive, foundational tasks,” fans have expressed great concern over the implications behind this.

Further statements surrounding the AI-adjacent job lists that “AI-generated visuals function strictly as internal reference material during pre-production, a method for establishing visual direction before formal production begins.” Final assets are still set to be created by real artists, using the AI images only as visual library references to assist with the bulk work toward any final products. Neowiz and Round8’s larger information about this role still hasn’t left many fans happy, as there is still a large audience who feel negatively about this.

Allowing any form of gen-AI into the masterfully artistic world of Lies of P is abhorrent to some players, even if it primarily meant to be a small part of the game’s workflow. Even only building off of AI assets for a starting point takes away some authenticity of a game’s art, as it will all be based on computer-generated foundations rather than anything with a human’s touch. This is a far greater source of discourse than simply to differentiate it from Soulsborne titles, as it speaks to the creative integrity of the game itself.

The vocal intensity of fans so far have made their disdain for the AI Creator job abundantly clear. In an age where gen-AI is causing multiple problems within the gaming industry, it’s no surprise that this decision has soured many fan opinions on the prequel before it has even really starting production. That being said, it remains to be seen if the next Lies of P game will have inferior artistic direction due to this process, even if it ruins its reputation trying to alter its project development cycle.

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