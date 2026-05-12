Lies of P 2 Just Reached an Important Development Milestone

Developer Neowiz has announced that its upcoming sequel to Lies of P, which many fans are simply calling Lies of P 2 for the time being, has reached an important phase of its development. Since its launch back in 2023, Lies of P has gone on to become one of the more successful soulslikes developed by a studio other than FromSoftware. This resulted in Neowiz not only releasing a full-blown expansion in 2025 called Lies of P: Overture, but it also revealed that a sequel was in the works as well. And while this follow-up entry still seems pretty far down the road, it’s now known that Neowiz is working more heavily on it than ever before.

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Announced this week, Neowiz shared in its latest financial report that Lies of P 2 has now entered full production. This means that the pre-production phase for Lies of P 2, which is where the game’s scope, story, and general direction come together, has been finalized. From this point, Neowiz will begin to actively create the game that it has envisioned for a period of, presumably, a couple of years. This shift from pre-production to full production is one of the most important in the creation of any game and signals that Lies of P 2 is now more real than it ever has been.

While Neowiz has referred to this project openly as the “Lies of P sequel”, it’s hard to know what direction this follow-up could be going in. Without spoiling anything major, the original game’s ending teased that the Lies of P world might be much more vast than initially thought, which could open the door to new playable character(s) outside of Pinocchio being thrust into the spotlight. Essentially, this sequel might not end up being titled “Lies of P 2” at all, as it could shift the focus of the story away from Pinocchio. Only time will tell which direction Neowiz ends up going in, but the studio certainly has a few options on the table.

Currently, Lies of P 2 doesn’t have a release window of any sort, but it’s presumed to be in the works for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Whenever more information on the game is shared in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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