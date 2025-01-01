Lies of P’s DLC Shouldn’t Follow Up on the End-of-Game Teaser

We know a few things about the future of Lies of P and what sort of content we can expect to see from one of the best Soulslike games that have come out in recent years. Lies of P takes the classic story of Pinocchio and puts a dark twist on it. Well, darker than the Disney version of the story, at least. You play as Pinocchio, of course, who is simply referred to as “P,” and you wake up to be used as a tool to fight against the hostile puppets and citizens of Krat. In the world of Krat, you’re the only puppet with the ability to tell a lie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among recent Soulslike games, Lies of P has been more successful than most, which is great when the game ends with an extra scene at the end that features another familiar character from a different story. While we know that Lies of P is getting a DLC and a sequel, the DLC shouldn’t be the piece of content that follows up on the end of the game teaser. That honor needs to go to the confirmed Lies of P sequel, otherwise the content won’t have enough time to do justice to its concept.

The Lies of P Sequel Needs to Tell Dorothy’s Story Instead of the DLC

Lies of P enemies with a liar coffin

The clip at the end of Lies of P features the unmistakable ruby slippers of Dorothy, and we see her click her heels together three times. It’s a short clip that ends with that, but it seems that there’s a group trying to recover Dorothy for an unknown reason, calling her a key, and it’s clear that this takes place in the same world as Krat, as it’s shown in the background while Dorothy walks on a building’s rooftop. It seems that Krat was an experiment, in which case, it looks like Dorothy is part of a different experiment, but perhaps one with similar goals.

Whether it’s another experiment or not, Dorothy’s story needs to be in the sequel, not the DLC, in order to be allowed enough time to reach its potential. The storytelling style for Soulslike games places heavy reliance on environmental storytelling, and Lies of P is no exception. As a result, the story tends to be told at a slower pace, and you have to look at details like item descriptions and pieces of dialogue with more scrutiny compared to other game styles. Because of this, a DLC would be enough to continue P’s story, especially if the ending where Sophia is holding him in her new puppet body is made canon, but not start and complete a new story.

Lies of P‘s Sophia as a Puppet

The story isn’t the only element that would benefit from Dorothy having a sequel to herself. As a new character, she would likely have new ways to engage in combat, and perhaps even have the help of a beast named Toto. She would also be able to visit other locations and have new enemies and allies. With an entirely new tale to explore, it would be detrimental to limit Dorothy to a DLC.