Longtime GTA Fans Will Recognize One Big Thing About Grand Theft Auto 6’s Box Art

New details for Grand Theft Auto 6 have been shared, mainly surrounding the box art for the game. The cover of a GTA title is somewhat of a tradition, usually including hints about the story, characters, or gameplay that players can expect to enjoy. The latest entry in the series honors what came before, especially through one Easter Egg that long-time fans will likely spot fast.

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The first two Grand Theft Auto games had fairly generic covers, showing almost photo-realistic scenes that gave little information about the game other than an idea about its violence or sandbox. It wasn’t until GTA 3 that the checkered and stylized “box” format of the cover art was created, done by one of the artists behind the series in a single evening. This template would remain for every game afterward, not only keeping a trend alive, but also communicating that title’s visual identity for the experience players would have.

GTA’s Signature Helicopter Returns On GTA 6’s Box Art To Continue A Series Tradition

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Every single Grand Theft Auto box art cover has featured a helicopter in the upper left corner, and thankfully, GTA 6 is no exception. This is partially to communicate how players can commandeer and fly this type of vehicle for chaotic moments, showing the variety behind the sandbox. For GTA 6, the cover art shows not just a helicopter, but also a motorcycle, luxury car, and sleek boat, showing familiar vehicles fans were already expecting to own or steal while traversing through the game’s setting.

The helicopter was an Easter Egg that started with GTA 3, simply showing a police helicopter to communicate how players could easily get in trouble with the law. This image would remain and escalate in future box arts, becoming a police chopper in active pursuit for GTA: Vice City and San Andreas. Eventually, the helicopter turned into a symbol of player freedom, being depicted as a vehicle under a player’s control for GTA 4.

Even spin-offs like GTA: Vice City Stories, Liberty City Stories, or Episodes from Liberty City have different helicopters shown in the same spot, becoming something that fans look for with every new piece of cover art. The only time the helicopter hasn’t been shown was for the cover art for GTA Online, being replaced by fighter jets, almost as an escalation of aerial vehicles that players could control. However, considering the odd nature of GTA Online compared to the other iterations, it’s nice to see the symbol return for GTA 6 for an official sequel to the long-lived GTA 5.

Other Parts Of The GTA 6 Box Art Reference Past Covers While Hinting At Interesting Content

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The direction of GTA‘s past box arts has changed over the years, but some consistencies have remained to be referenced again in GTA 6. For instance, important or main characters have been a crucial part of GTA cover art, with the two unique protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos near the coastal environment of Leonida. These two have been integral to GTA 6‘s marketing since the beginning, but seeing them in the classic GTA cover grid almost makes it official.

It’s almost surreal to think about a new Grand Theft Auto actually coming out, especially after the multiple delays for GTA 6 that have postponed its release date. The continuation of the original GTA 3 design almost brings GTA 6‘s existence into reality, confirming the game’s incoming Fall 2026 launch date more than any other news has done. Emphasis in the GTA 6 cover art on some other characters we’ve seen in previous trailers or promotional material gives a greater focus on the game’s story, which players have speculated on for quite some time.

One of the most baffling parts of the new cover art is a large alligator toward the bottom, perhaps hinting at dangerous animals giving players something else to worry about. Considering how several deadly creatures were enemies in Rockstar’s other big hit Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s possible that GTA could re-use that title’s approach to wildlife. At the same time, the helicopter isn’t a police vehicle or a standard commercial chopper, but rather a sea-faring one that looks like it could land in the ocean.

Considering the beach side aesthetic of GTA 6 shown so far, this could hint at more aquatic jobs or missions along the coast. Acting as a combination of old visuals and new concepts, players will likely theorize on what the new cover art images mean in comparison to older box arts. Regardless, the fact that Grand Theft Auto 6 now has its box art means that the game is closer than ever, raising excitement for the title more than ever before.

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