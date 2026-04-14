Rumors About GTA 6’s Multiplayer Will Make GTA Online Fans Very Happy

Grand Theft Auto VI already had players fizzing months ahead of release, with the entire industry shifting in expectation and anticipation of the game’s launch. Rockstar’s history has set a precedent for big hits, and the prolonged period between this release and GTA V (and GTA Online) has heightened expectations to a fever pitch. Even beyond the base game, though, expectations are high for the future of the game and the impact it could end up having.

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Take, for example, expectations about the potential expansion of the game after release. GTA VI is expected to follow the example of GTA V and get a GTA Online-type spin-off. Rumors and leaks have suggested that Rockstar has a lot of incentive for taking the series in that direction, making it likely that fans who have loved playing GTA Online since it launched in 2013 should be even more excited for the franchise’s future. In fact, recent leaks would suggest that, despite the lack of any formal announcement, fans might get that online edition not long after launch.

GTA 6 Fans Might Be Getting A New GTA Online Sooner Than We Think

According to insiders on social media, it’s possible that GTA VI‘s online mode might come to players within months of the game’s release. While there hasn’t been any formal confirmation of that yet directly from Rockstar, it would pay off other long-standing purported leaks that the developer was planning on launching the new version of GTA Online as a separate title not long after the release of the base game. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Rockstar releasing another iteration of their online mode not long after the launch of GTA VI, especially in light of how GTA Online came out just a matter of weeks after GTA V. It would be a way to further capitalize on what is expected to be one of the best-selling games of all time and add longevity to the success. It’s also something that Rockstar has plenty of reason to lean into.

Recent leaks brought on by hacking groups have revealed GTA Online reportedly brings in roughly $10 million a week in revenue. With a similar expansion on GTA VI potentially replacing it and likely overtaking it if released, it makes perfect sense that Rockstar would want to have their next online expansion as ready as soon as possible. While those numbers haven’t been confirmed by Rockstar (and likely never will), the reports highlight just how popular Grand Theft Auto Online remains even over a decade after it debuted. A new version of that, using all the advancements that the developers have brought to the newest game in the series, could be a staggering winner for the company. It would even reinforce suggestions that user-created elements are set to be a major element of that release, building on recent additions like the Rockstar Mission Creator and leaving the door open for players to create entire ecosystems within the (Rockstar-owned) GTA Online space.

GTA VI Online Getting An Online Mode So Quickly Makes Perfect Sense

Honestly, it would be more surprising if these rumors didn’t come true, given the likely windfall it would present for Rockstar. GTA Online has proven to be a major success for the company, and an even more exciting space for players. GTA V regularly stands out as one of the most actively played titles on consoles and PC, with inventive players discovering new ways to play and endeavors to set out on — like reenacting all of Hamlet. GTA‘s online space has become a sort of mature-coded Roblox, a place where players can share their ideas and tweaks on the established engine to make something new. With as many people as there are already playing GTA Online, the launch of GTA VI means that an even larger audience is going to be introduced or reintroduced to that world.

That’s a sizable established fanbase for the online mode, especially if they finished the game’s campaign in a few weeks or months but still want more content. It could turn GTA VI into a perpetual game, justifying the lengthy development cycle. It also puts emphasis on the importance of the online multiplayer version of the game as opposed to just Rockstar’s core narrative approach. It could even continue to expand its DLC services and maintain new updates similar to how GTA Online has evolved over time — likely pushing off any plans for GTA VII but keeping the franchise thriving in a more advanced online space. The prospective release of an online mode to tie in with GTA VI, being so close to the launch of the core game, would make sense and likely keep a lot of players engaged in GTA VI for the foreseeable future — potentially ensuring that the game becomes a truly paradigm-shifting success upon release.