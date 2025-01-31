Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC Gets Negative Reviews After Rough Launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally out on PC, but it looks like it’s not the slam dunk that fans had hoped for. Over the last decade, Insomniac Games has become one of the most prominent developers in the games industry thanks to its incredible work on the Spider-Man games. While the developer had done a great job on games like Sunset Overdrive, Ratchet and Clank, and Resistance, Spider-Man really put a big mainstream spotlight on the studio. Its work was so celebrated that PlayStation acquired Insomniac Games as a first-party studio and has since put the team on Marvel duty with more Spider-Man games and a Wolverine game.

While these help round out the marquee exclusives that PlayStation is looking for on its consoles, PC players have also been able to get in on the fun. Over the last five years or so, PlayStation has made an effort to bring more of its exclusives to PC after release. While there’s usually a two year gap between these releases, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 marks one of the shortest gaps to date with it coming just a little over a year after the PS5 release in October 2023. It’s a huge win for the PC crowd and modders started preparing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s PC release so that there could be mods at launch. Unfortunately, it’s not been all sunshine and rainbows for PC gamers this time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC Is a Mess

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released on PC today after a very quiet build up. The game was announced for PC back in October and since then, Insomniac Games and PlayStation remained silent. The only real acknowledgment prior to the launch trailer was a Marvel Rivals skin to celebrate Spider-Man 2‘s PC release. The team did break its silence the day before launch with a new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC and announced the specs, but many had grown wary. Why did they stay so quiet for one of their biggest PC releases to date? Well, it seems like there may have been a reason for that. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC is not up to snuff and is one of the weaker ports to date.

While there have been a couple of rough PlayStation PC ports such as The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, they’re generally pretty solid, particularly when developed by Nixxes. However, Nixxes didn’t stick the landing this time. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s Steam page currently notes that it has “mixed” reviews, suggesting a less than positive response from those who have purchased the game over there. Users across Steam, Reddit, and Twitter have been claiming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC frequently crashes, has odd bugs where the world disappears/doesn’t load in correctly, and has an issue where blue bars cover the majority of the screen, essentially making it unplayable.

Others are also claiming that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has used all 32GBs of RAM on their machine at all times while the game is running, which is quite extreme since the game doesn’t demand that much in its specs. Players are also seeing issues where the game crashes and produces an error that notes there’s an issue with their GPU, even if they have a high-end GPU like a 4090.

We have yet to see any sort of official reviews for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which may suggest review copies were not given out for this specific port. It’s possible codes just went out late, but the lack of coverage does mean folks were going in blind when purchasing the game and hoping that all was well. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like that was the case. Nevertheless, the whole thing seems to be rubbing fans the wrong way. Players are seeking refunds from Steam now and Insomniac Games and Nixxes will likely be forced to respond. So far, there’s been no message with regards to when a patch will be released or what it would fix, but one has to imagine it’s right around the corner.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now on Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99.