New Open-World Game Will Scratch Your Red Dead Redemption Itch

There are very few games that leave a lasting shadow the Red Dead Redemption series does. Long after the credits roll, that mix of freedom, atmosphere, and frontier fantasy sticks with you. It is not just about gunslinging or horseback travel. It is about inhabiting a world that feels authentic, rooted in a moment of history where the wilds of the West were at their most ripe. Where wandering off the path is just as meaningful as following it. Ever since, players have been chasing that same feeling, hoping another open-world game can even come close to scratching that itch.

That is why Westlanders immediately caught my attention. I have not played it, but based on what the game is aiming to do, it feels positioned to tap into that same Wild West fantasy from a different angle. Instead of focusing on a tightly written cinematic story, Westlanders leans into survival, settlement building, and player-driven progression. It is a survival game at its core. No doubt about that. But the hook here is to offer a new way to live in the harsh frontier world where the story grows out of how you choose to survive and expand.

A Frontier Built Around Player Agency

From everything shown so far, Westlanders is clearly built around the idea of earning your place in the wilderness. The open world is not just something to ride through, but something that actively pushes back against you. Here, you’re tackling an environment that, itself, looks designed to be a constant factor in how you play. You’ll need to deal with the weather, play cautiously around wildlife, and be careful with resource scarcity shaping every decision. That sense of danger and unpredictability is a big part of what made Red Dead’s world feel authentic, and Westlanders seems to be chasing that same tension through survival systems rather than scripted moments.

One of the most interesting concepts is the focus on a customizable wagon as your starting point. Instead of dropping you into a static home base, the game treats your wagon as a moving lifeline that grows alongside you. It represents you and your long-term planning all at once. The idea of roaming the frontier while slowly upgrading your tools and various other crafting capabilities feels like a natural fit for a western setting. It gives exploration a practical purpose beyond sightseeing and makes every journey feel tied to your overall progress. Best of all, the intent is for every event to be non-scripted.

What really sells the Red Dead comparison is how Westlanders frames growth. You are not just surviving for survival’s sake. You are building toward something larger, and as you establish outposts and settlements, the world slowly shifts from hostile wilderness to something shaped by your hand. That slow transformation mirrors the emotional pull of Red Dead, where the land feels different once you have spent enough time in it. It is less about scripted drama and more about watching a frontier evolve around your choices.

Community, Cooperation, and the Wild Wild West

Another reason Westlanders stands out is its emphasis on community rather than lone-wolf survival. The game supports cooperative play, which opens the door to shared frontier stories instead of isolated ones. That changes the tone of the experience in a meaningful way. Instead of every success or failure belonging to a single character, progress can feel communal, with friends helping to build, defend, and expand a shared slice of the frontier pie. That social aspect and layer adds a kind of organic storytelling that feels very fitting for a Western setting.

Even when playing solo, the idea of recruiting workers and managing settlements adds weight to your actions. Ideally, in Westlanders, you are not just gathering resources just for yourself. You are supporting a growing network of people and infrastructure. Roads between settlements, production chains, and expanding territory all suggest a world that reacts to long-term planning rather than short-term survival. That sense of responsibility is something Red Dead players often connect with, especially when reflecting on how their actions shaped the world around them. The difference here is that, again, this is all organically charged.

It also helps that Westlanders is being developed with growth in mind. The game is positioned as an evolving experience, with additional systems and content planned as development continues. That makes it feel less like a finished statement and more like a living project. For players who miss sinking hundreds of hours into a single Western world, that long-term approach is appealing. It suggests a frontier that does not just exist to be completed, but one that can be returned to and reshaped over time.

Westlanders is not trying to be or replace Red Dead Redemption, and it does not need to. What makes it exciting is that it approaches the same fantasy from a different direction. Instead of cinematic storytelling, it emphasizes organic progression in a way that was not possible in either Red Dead title. Here’s hoping it lives up to scratch that itch.

Westlanders is set to come to Early Access sometime in 2026 on Steam.

