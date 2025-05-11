Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Discover Hidden Feature After 1,000 Hours of Playing

Red Dead Redemption 2 players — or at least some RDR2 players — have discovered a hidden feature seven years later, after 1000s of hours with the Rockstar Games’ open-world western. The feature is not a brand-new discovery — as in, it has been known about — however, it appears many RDR2 fans completely missed it. More than this, many hardcore RDR2 fans didn’t know about it, which means it is safe to assume many more casual fans also don’t know about this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page, one RDR2 player shared their “very embarrassing moment after over 1,000 hours of gameplay.” And considering the post is one of the top posts on the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page this week, it has clearly resonated with many.

What is the embarrassing moment? Well, toward the end of the game’s campaign, the player was scrolling through all the weapons they had collected throughout the game, annoyed by the tedious process of this. Then, while at the home base camp, they realized there is a weapon locker that they could put all of their extra weapons in, something they never realized was in the game. And they aren’t alone.

In the comments, others reveal they also had no idea about this, and this is probably because the game does not communicate its existence to players. Not only do these lockers exist in player camps, but hotels as well. Why Rockstar Games never communicates this to players, we don’t know.

Unfortunately, even if you make use of this feature to store weapons you don’t want, the game will at times still give you weapons during certain missions, which means still having to flip through the weapon wheel to find what you want.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you know about this feature in RDR2? Meanwhile, for more coverage on Red Dead Redemption 2 — including all of the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 news, all of the latest Read Dead Redemption 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 community discussions — click here.