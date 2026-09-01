Nintendo’s Next Direct Could Reveal Fall’s Biggest Clash of Gaming Titans

Nintendo Direct has been serving as the primary means for the publisher to share news, making each one feel more important than the standard company updates. The next one carries an extra layer of scrutiny, however, thanks to the connection it has to one of Nintendo’s most anticipated releases. The upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time is likely to be one of Nintendo’s biggest hits of the year, especially given the pedigree of the series as a whole and the undeniable place the original game has in the annals of gaming history.

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Despite all that, the game does not currently have a scheduled release date outside of sometime in 2026. This has raised speculation that the game could be coming out sooner than expected, in the final weeks of the year, or even up against what is expected by many to be the best-selling video game ever. Their decision to either dodge that fight or engage it head-on could say a lot about the current state of the industry and how Nintendo sees itself within it.

The Next Nintendo Direct Could Set Up Gaming’s Greatest Face-Off

The next Nintendo Direct is rumored to be within the next few weeks, which IGN has reported may have been leaked thanks to Ubisoft. The next Direct has a lot of expectations on it, given that fans still know very little about the Ocarina of Time remake that’s still set to come out sometime this year. The biggest question mark remains, at least at the time of writing, whether that game will follow the trajectory of other titles and avoid GTA VI entirely. Entire game schedules for 2026 have been altered by developers and publishers in anticipation of the meteoric release of the new Grand Theft Auto. This is why September and October of this year are so heavy with new releases, as no one wants to be overshadowed by what is already shaping up to be a historic best-seller.

However, Nintendo isn’t most publishers — and The Legend of Zelda isn’t most franchises. Ocarina of Time in particular has a certain level of legacy that makes the prospect of a remake one of the more exciting developments Nintendo could have taken. This is a game that can appeal to nostalgia for older players, build on the success of the modern entries with younger fans, and could become a new killer app for the Switch 2. The question remains whether the game will try to actively compete with GTA VI, pitting The Legend of Zelda and Nintendo versus GTA VI and the other gaming platforms.

Could Ocarina Of Time Really Compete With GTA VI?

If any game was going to be able to compete with GTA VI, it would have to be something like Ocarina of Time. There are a couple of key reasons Nintendo might have the confidence to invite such a fight. Rumors of a remake have spread for years, with fans hoping for years to get a fresh chance to explore that iteration of Hyrule with Link. Fans are eager for this one, with the level of anticipation likely at least rivaling the wait that GTA VI has generated over the years. It could also be natural counter-programming on Nintendo’s part. GTA VI is going to be a hit, but it’s also an M-rated title that families are going to want to keep away from kids. By contrast, the family-friendly nature of Nintendo and the more all-ages approach of Ocarina of Time means that it could easily become the family (and fan) purchase in contrast to GTA VI. The staggering success of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom proves that the series still has pull with modern gamers.

It would be a bold move by Nintendo, a reaffirmation of their belief that they are among the biggest names in the current industry. It would reinforce the idea that the publisher sees the Switch 2 and The Legend of Zelda as major competitors in the current field, capable of having a successful launch even against a cross-platform blockbuster. Given their recent successes, it’s not hard to imagine Nintendo taking that chance. However, the Switch 2 has suffered from the same industry woes that have beset the other publishers. Supply shortages and lower sales indicate that even if the fandom and passion are there for Nintendo, supplies may be limited enough to hold back any major success.

Those would be issues with any release, but going up against GTA VI changes the equation. If Ocarina of Time wants to dominate the general industry conversation, it would fare better if it wasn’t actively competing with GTA VI. The fact that it’s a bold new entry in the series as opposed to a remake will invite favorable comparisons for Rockstar over Nintendo, leaning into the idea that if you only have one to dive into, it’s better to follow GTA. If Nintendo were to take a chance and compete against GTA VI, they could falter — a move that would underscore the idea that while Nintendo is a foundational part of the industry, it isn’t the leader it once was. Backing away and releasing either before or after GTA VI would at least keep gamers from making that overt comparison. Nintendo may be the only company that could genuinely compete with Rockstar’s biggest-ever release, but they may decide it’s just too much of a hassle to do so. We won’t know for sure until the next Nintendo Direct, but this year could be one of the biggest gaming face-offs ever.